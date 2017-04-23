By

UCLA is trying to fire a professor on the basis of bigotry. Professor Keith Fink treats his students like adults—the Administrators prefers students be treated like melting snowflakes, unable to hear differing views, differing opinions and even thoughts they disagree with in a classroom. Fink brings education to the classroom—the snowflakes are concerned they might learn to be tolerant of views they do not hold. Yup, they are afraid that Fink will make them adults. “According to the emails acquired by the Wire, the officials have reprimanded Fink for incorrect admin in soliciting statements from students to support his teaching – a charge Fink denies. He also claims the department ignoring his nominees for students to contact and using a different list, purposefully skipping one which praised him particularly strongly. Only when he noticed that the document was missing, the department fixed the allegedly accidental mistake.” The term that comes to mind is a criminal one, not an educational one—FRAME-UP. Putin would be proud of UCLA Administrators.

UCLA Conservative Professor May Be Fired From Job For Refusing to Cave In to Political Correctness

By Lukas Mikelionis, Heat Street, 4/18/17

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) administration is allegedly trying to sack an outspoken conservative professor for his resistance to political correctness.

Keith Fink, a UCLA professor who teaches classes on entertainment law and free speech, fears the university could an upcoming professional review to help push him out of the institution.

Fink has previously caused waves on campus by refusing to embrace trigger warnings and safe spaces, prompting the university to block some students from taking his classes.

University policy dictates that every lecturer must undergo a periodic “Excellence Review” to judge their performance.

If a panel of senior faculty members decide the professor doesn’t meet the excellence standards, they are forced to leave the position.

Fink told The Daily Wire that such reviews are normally just a formality, but the university administration is throwing obstacles in his path.

According to the emails acquired by the Wire, the officials have reprimanded Fink for incorrect admin in soliciting statements from students to support his teaching – a charge Fink denies.

He also claims the department ignoring his nominees for students to contact and using a different list, purposefully skipping one which praised him particularly strongly. Only when he noticed that the document was missing, the department fixed the allegedly accidental mistake.