Imagine being fired—and you are not allowed to know why? Then the answer given you is that the right to privacy should not be violated. The privacy of who? A person making the decision, in a back room? A kangaroo court not allowing you to answer the charges? Or has UCLA become no different than a court in Havana or Moscow? Can you imagine the size of the lawsuit and settlement for this corruption by the UCLA Administrators. It needs to be in the tens of millions—and those responsible need to be sued and fired, credentials taken away. Secret courts are held in totalitarian nations AND UCLA.

UCLA fired a conservative professor last year. It’s still refusing to tell him why.

Graham Piro, The College Fix, 7/26/18

TA says UCLA disingenuously cites ‘privacy’ as reason for stonewalling

Today marks the one-year anniversary of professor Keith Fink’s filing of a grievance over his ousting from UCLA—an ousting UCLA remains silent about despite multiple requests for an explanation.

Signs of friction emerged between the communication studies lecturer and his department chair a year and half ago , when the chair effectively blocked students from enrolling in Fink’s “Free Speech on Campus” class.

Since then, UCLA has been uncooperative with the conservative professor’s attempts to receive the documents relating to his termination.

“In all instances, UCLA is stonewalling at every juncture,” Andrew Litt, Fink’s former teaching assistant of two years, wrote in an email to The College Fix, speaking on the professor’s behalf. “They don’t want us to uncover the discussions held amongst administrators about Fink’s speech, political beliefs, and advocacy for students.”