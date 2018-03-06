By

UCLA GOP Alums Organize!

Bruin College Republicans, Winter, 2018

We are the UCLA Republican Alumni Association, a group focused on bringing together alumni who were involved with Bruin Republicans or who are interested in conservative causes. Currently, we are composed of former board members who graduated over the last few years. We are reaching out to you because you attended a Bruin Republican event or were a member of the club in the past. Don’t worry: If you are not interested at all, you can simply ignore this email and we will never email you again. But if you are interested, we would love for you to hear a little bit about our vision and, if it interests you, sign up to be on our email list. If you want to sign up and get our emails, and don’t even need any convincing (our name is pretty self-explanatory) you can skip all the explanation below and sign up here: Link to Google Form.

Before diving into the practical, we think it is important to mention why our organization is relevant, and why we hope you find it worth joining. The biggest impetus for our existence is the lack of support for students with conservative views at UCLA. On top of the general political persuasion of academics, UCLA is located in a particularly liberal area, and students, especially conservative students, may have little to no contact with people that share their views and political priorities. We aim to change that. The second impetus is that there is currently little organization and visibility for conservative or Republican-affiliated alumni. This lack of visibility within UCLA gives the false impression that conservative alumni either don’t exist or aren’t making an impact in the world at large. We aim to counteract this, and give a platform for conservative alumni to unite and speak out.

First of all, the purpose of the UCLA Republican Alumni Association (UCLARAA) is to connect alumni with each other. Second, we want to connect alumni with conservative student organizations at UCLA. We hope these connections will not only spur on the conservative cause, but also allow alumni and students to network and create connections spanning the professional spectrum. To accomplish this, we intend to host two events before August. One potential event we hope to host will be a Friday night social hour mixer focused on connecting alumni with one another, and will hopefully be in Westwood this April. The second event we hope to co-host with a conservative student organization at UCLA perhaps sometime in May.

In the long run, we hope to do the following:

Create a UCLA Republican Alumni Directory

Establish a scholarship for conservative/politically/civically-involved UCLA students

Fundraise/support conservative initiatives and events

Share information regarding alumni accomplishments, especially in the political realm

That is a brief summary of what we ARE, but it is equally important to say what we are NOT.

We are NOT officially affiliated with UCLA or the UCLA Alumni Association, but we are pursuing several pathways to becoming an officially recognized group.

We are NOT officially affiliated with any of the state or national Republican organizations, although we are not opposed to being affiliated.

We are NOT officially affiliated with any past groups of a similar nature or name. (Several other groups have been started and fizzled out years back.)

We are NOT a fundraising proxy for the Republican Party.

We are NOT here to spam you with emails.

We do NOT require dues payments or any other type of commitment, financial or otherwise.

So, if this at all interests you we would love for you to join our email list here: Link to Google Form and check out our Facebook page here:UCLA Republican Alumni for information on our events. You can also email us with specific questions at this address: uclagopalumni@gmail.com especially if you are interested in partnering with us, know any noteworthy UCLA alumni who would like to be involved, or want to be part of our leadership team.

We really appreciate you reading our email, and if you do not sign up on the form, we will not email you again. We hope you consider joining us.

Best,

UCLA Republican Alumni Association