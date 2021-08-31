By

UCLA is known for great basketball and football teams. It is also known for its racism, hate of people due to color, segregated programs—based on race—and its obnoxious anti-Semitism. A couple of years ago a young student was not allowed to serve on the Student Council. Her crime, she visited and supported Israel. Sorry to see that 32,000 people attended a game played by a University that believes in drugs not free speech. UCLA supports hate and considers those that believe in equality as the enemy. In a stadium that holds over 100,000, 32,000 was 31,000 too many people supporting hate. But in todays world maybe we should be glad it wasn't 50,000.

UCLA starts football season with near record-low attendance at Rose Bowl

In the first game for fans in 637 days, just 32,982 show up on a hot Saturday to watch the Bruins crush Hawai’i

PASADENA — UCLA’s season opener against Hawai’i was the first time in 637 days that fans were allowed in the Rose Bowl. The only problem is many stayed away.

In a lopsided 44-10 season-opening victory over Hawai’i, UCLA announced 32,982 in attendance on a sweltering Saturday for the first of a three-game nonconference homestand.

It was one of the first public college sporting events to take place since L.A. County loosened some health restrictions and vaccines were given out this year.

The Bruins’ record low for a home game is 32,513 against Oregon State on Nov. 7, 1992.

Students have not returned to campus for the Fall quarter and classes don’t begin until Sept. 28.

The Bruins finished the 2019 football season with an average attendance of 43,848, their lowest at the Rose Bowl since moving to the venue in 1982. The Rose Bowl’s seating configuration for home games has the capacity to hold 80,616 for general admission games.

From 2009 to 2018, the highest attendance average was 76,650 in 2014 (six home games) and 70,285 in 2013 (six home games).

Chip Kelly and the Bruins have a marquee matchup with LSU next week and could see an increase in attendance. The Bruins will then host Fresno State on Sept. 18 after a bye week.

SHOWING DEPTH

Senior center Sam Marrazzo did not play for the Bruins and was seen in street clothes before the game. Marrazzo missed most of spring camp and was limited throughout fall camp in August. His status was questionable for Saturday.

Marrazzo suffered a leg injury in the 2020 season finale against Stanford. Jon Gaines II has gained valuable experience at center by taking first-team reps in Marrazzo’s absence.

Atonio Mafi made a surprise start at right guard, after Duke Clemens was listed as the starter on the 2-deep released earlier this week.

“We rotated Paul (Grattan), (Mafi) and Duke,” Kelly said. “So whoever started the game is inconsequential to us, but (Mafi) has done a great job in the transition from moving from defensive line to offensive line.

“I thought (Mafi has) done a great job and we’re excited about seeing how he continues to grow.”

HONORARY CAPTAINS

Patrick and Joe Cowan served as honorary captains and walked with UCLA captains Gaines, Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson for the Bruins during the pregame festivities.

Patrick was a quarterback for the Bruins from 2005-08 and led UCLA to a 13-9 upset win over USC in 2006. He finished 11th with 217 career completions.

Joe played for UCLA from 2003-07 and ranked second in receptions (35) and receiving yards (496) as a junior.