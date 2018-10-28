By

On Saturday a Jew hater killed eleven people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The perpetrator was a life long hater of Jews. But, on November 16-18, UCLA will HOST a conference for haters of Jews, on a campus with hundreds of Jewish students, in a city of tens of thousands of Jewish residents. In Pittsburgh it was an American that hated Jews. At UCLA it will be supporters of Palestinians wanted to wipe out Israel that, on a tax supported campus will promote their hate and vile violence. What is worse is that the Democrat Governor, Jerry Brown and the Democrat Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom are both on the Board of Trustees—and have been silent about haters and promoters of violence being allowed on the UCLA campus. Then you have the UC Chancellor, another Democrat, Janet Napolitano that REFUSES to cancel the gathering. How do I know she refused? Because it is still going on. The Democrat Party appears to be the apologists and protectors of hate against Israel and Jews. Sad for California.

UCLA to Host Israel Hatefest

By Avi Abelow , Israel Unwired, 10/25/18

UCLA is about to disgrace itself by hosting a full-blown Israel hatefest, known for hosting anti-Israel activists and known terrorists.

Hosting Terrorists

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is planning to host the upcoming National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) Conference, which will take place on November 16th -18th.

NSJP has invited in the past speakers such as Khader Adnan, a senior staff member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as well as members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) — both recognized terror organizations by the US Department of State.

Paypal just deleted the account of an organization that is linked to the PFLP, but UCLA will be hosting an organization that honors those terrorists!

It is an absolute disgrace that UCLA should host such an Israel hatefest that hosts terrorists! We must all call upon the UCLA campus administration and express our concern telling them not to host this conference of hate.

We Must Send the Following Message

UCLA Don’t Host Violence on Campus!

This November the National SJP Conference is set to take place at UCLA. NSJP has a history anti-Zionism and antisemitism as Jewish and Zionist students on campus reported issues involving cyberbullying, harassment and a feeling of hostility towards their community on campus.

Click here to SEND an e-mail to call on the UCLA administration to stop this event from taking place on their campus and ensuring the safety of all students.