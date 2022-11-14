By

Ukraine, a Ponzi Scheme, and a Top Democrat Donor Raise Serious Questions

By Bonchie, RedState, 11/13/22

As RedState reported, crypto-exchange FTX collapsed after its much-lauded founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, appeared to make improper transfers of customer money. Somewhere between $1-2 billion of that amount has now gone missing and Bankman-Fried also has disappeared.

What makes this so interesting, though, isn’t just that a lot of really wealthy people got scammed. It’s that Bankman-Fried also happens to be one of the top donors to the Democratic Party. In fact, outside of George Soros, no one has done more to bankroll Democrat efforts since the 2020 election. Joe Biden alone received a whopping $5.2 million.

But here’s where things get even weirder. Apparently, while the United States was bankrolling Ukraine and its war effort, that country’s leaders were investing money into FTX.

It was also revealed that FTX had partnered with Ukraine to process donations to their war efforts within days of Joe Biden pledging billions of American taxpayer dollars to the country. Ukraine invested into FTX as the Biden administration funneled funds to the invaded nation, and FTX then made massive donations to Democrats in the US.

There are so many questions that arise from this. For example, why is Ukraine, which we are all assured is broke and needs US taxpayer money, playing around with a Democrat-linked crypto company? This wasn’t just about accepting donations through the portal. The report specifically says that Ukraine actively invested money in FTX.

While that was happening, FTX’s founder was handing out tens of millions of dollars, from the Bahamas, to help elect Democrats back in the United States. That is one of the shadiest things I’ve ever witnessed in politics.

Yes, the chain of custody regarding the funds involved is tough to know. When and where money was sent is something only an investigation of FTX’s internal operation can ascertain. Still, the appearances here are just horrific. Were Democrats funneling taxpayer money to Ukraine, only for some of it to be sent to FTX so it could be funneled back to Democrat campaigns? That’s a question that must be answered, and any attempt to gloss over it will raise major red flags.

I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by suggesting that if another company had been scamming people while bankrolling the Republican Party, it would be major news. There would be calls for investigations as far as the eye could see to figure out whether Republican politicians were using that company as a passthrough to avoid campaign finance laws. Never mind that simply receiving funds from a Ponzi scheme, even without ill intent, is really bad on its own.

This entire situation stinks to high heaven. It appears that Republicans will end up taking the House of Representatives. When that becomes official, GOP members need to dive headfirst into this and figure out what in the world happened. Because having a Democrat mega-donor get exposed like this while also having Ukraine tied up in the mix is too much to ignore.