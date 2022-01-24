By

Ukrainian President Mocks Biden’s USA: ‘Americans Safer in Kyiv Than in Los Angeles — or Any Other Crime-Ridden City in US’

Infowars.com, 1/24/22

President Zelensky’s remarks reflect a lack of respect the Eastern European nation has for America under the Biden administration

Comments were made in response to US State Department announcing withdrawal of citizens from Ukraine’s embassies in thefaceof Russian military buildup.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ridiculed Joe Biden’s America amid his administration and NATO’s military equipment buildup of the region as the Russia and EU dispute over the nation continues.

Ukrainian officials reacted angrily after the U.S. State Department announced the withdrawal of US citizens from Ukraine’s embassies, citing “threat of Russian military action.”

“The fact that the US was the first one to announce this is extremely disappointing and quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kyiv than they are in Los Angeles…or any other crime-ridden city in the US,” a source close to Zelensky reportedly told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Zelensky reportedly then called the move an example of “US inconsistency”, first assuring protections but then withdrawing at the first sign of military response from Russia, which has been amassing massive forces near Ukraine’s border in response to NATO conducting drills in the region.

“On the one hand, [Washington tells Ukraine] how we should democratize. ‘We stand with you. It’s your right to determine to join the West. We will stand with you against Russian aggression,’” the source said, mimicking past messages of support from the US to Ukraine. “Then Russia turns up the temperature and they’re the first to leave.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry echoed Zelensky’s sentiment in a tweet Monday, calling the State Department’s move an “instance of excessive caution.”

Zelensky’s remarks reflect a lack of respect the Eastern European nation has for America under the Biden administration, which has seen skyrocketing violent crime over the last year in major cities due to left-wing officials refusing to prosecute criminals.

Ukraine has been under pressure by the West to join NATO, a proposal Russian President Vladimir Putin said is completely unacceptable given the two nations’ shared history and geopolitical importance.

“How would the Americans respond if we put our missiles on the US borders with Canada or Mexico?” Putin ​asked in December.

​”What is unclear here? Are we putting missiles next to the United States’ borders? No, it is the United States that has come to us with their missiles, they are already on our doorstep.”

“‘Not one inch to the East,’ they told us in the ’90s. So what? They cheated, just brazenly tricked us! Five waves of NATO expansion and now already, please, the systems are appearing in Romania and Poland,” Putin added.