You have to have a sense of humor for this article. While it is satire, it shows the abuse of language by the Left. We are told that women, who are already born, have the right to kill women that have not yet been born. Crazy, right. They we are told by Pelosi, Feinstein and the Hollywood set that jump from bed to bed, that government should keep it hands off their bodies—agreed. So why do they want to kill people of color that are unborn? Why are the hypocrites of Hollywood allowed to put their hands and tools on the unborn of color and rip them apart? “During a routine ultrasound appointment to make sure Margaret Navarro’s unborn child was growing perfectly and had no abnormalities that might cause her to consider terminating the pregnancy, the nurse and mother were both astounded as they gazed at the medical screen and saw the baby in utero clearly holding a picket sign reading “Keep your laws off my body.” Sadly, the Left does not have a sense of humor—or a sense of humanity. Send this to a Leftist friend as your gift for the day!

Ultrasound Shows Unborn Baby Holding ‘Keep Your Laws Off My Body’ Sign

Babylon Bee, 3/16/18

NEW YORK, NY—During a routine ultrasound appointment to make sure Margaret Navarro’s unborn child was growing perfectly and had no abnormalities that might cause her to consider terminating the pregnancy, the nurse and mother were both astounded as they gazed at the medical screen and saw the baby in utero clearly holding a picket sign reading “Keep your laws off my body.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” the shocked nurse said, as she called the doctor into the room.

With a knowing glance, the doctor confirmed that she had seen this before. “The fetus is remarking on the current abortion laws of the United States, which allow unborn humans to be killed for any reason, at any time, up until birth. It’s also a funny play on words, since, you know, grown women always use the saying ‘keep your laws off my body’ to protest the anti-abortion movement, knowing full well that a fetus is scientifically a unique human being, separate from the woman, and is certainly not a ‘part of their body.’”

The doctor went on to reveal that the previous week she saw an unborn child holding a sign that read “My body, my choice.”

“Anyway, just proceed with the appointment as usual, and if you find any abnormalities, make sure to suggest the option of aborting the pregnancy, per our standard procedure,” she added, walking out of the room.