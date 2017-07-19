Understanding The Long Beach10.25% Sales &Use Tax

My good friend Celeste Greig live in Northridge, L.A. County. She lives near a major mall and lots of shopping within two miles of her home. When she wants to buy big items, she drives to Simi Valley to make her purchases. Why? Because Ventura County sales taxes are about 3% less than L.A. County. I wonder how many others in the West San Fernando Valley go over the hill into my home town?

“On July 1, 2017, the sales and use tax in Long Beach increased to 10.25%. City and county voters have approved several taxes during the past year or so, leading to much confusion as to how Long Beach arrived at 10.25%. Here’s the breakdown:”

Read the list below a quarter percent here, half a percent there and it adds up to 10.25% for Long Beach—the City of Los Angeles is the same. Sales tax in several counties are now over 10%–and the 2018 ballot will include many new sales tax increases. Thanks to CalPERS, most of these increases wind up in their coffers instead of providing services to your community. Thought you would like to know how you get to a 10.25% sales tax.

