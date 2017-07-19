You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Understanding The Long Beach10.25% Sales &Use Tax

July 19, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

My good friend Celeste Greig live in Northridge, L.A. County.  She lives near a major mall and lots of shopping within two miles of her home.  When she wants to buy big items, she drives to Simi Valley to make her purchases.  Why?  Because Ventura County sales taxes are about 3% less than L.A. County.  I wonder how many others in the West San Fernando Valley go over the hill into my home town?

“On July 1, 2017, the sales and use tax in Long Beach increased to 10.25%. City and county voters have approved several taxes during the past year or so, leading to much confusion as to how Long Beach arrived at 10.25%. Here’s the breakdown:”

Read the list below a quarter percent here, half a percent there and it adds up to 10.25% for Long Beach—the City of Los Angeles is the same.  Sales tax in several counties are now over 10%–and the 2018 ballot will include many new sales tax increases.  Thanks to CalPERS, most of these increases wind up in their coffers instead of providing services to your community.  Thought you would like to know how you get to a 10.25% sales tax.

By George Economides, Publisher Long Beach Business Journal,  7/6/17
On July 1, 2017, the sales and use tax in Long Beach increased to 10.25%. City and county voters have approved several taxes during the past year or so, leading to much confusion as to how Long Beach arrived at 10.25%. Here’s the breakdown:

State Of California = 7.25%
3.9375%         Goes to State’s General Fund
0.50%             Goes to local public safety fund to support local
criminal justice activities
0.50%             Goes to local revenue fund to support local
health and social services programs
1.0625%         Goes to local revenue fund
0.25%             Goes to county transportation funds
1.00%             Goes to city or county operations
Source: State Board of Equalization

Metropolitan Transportation Authority = 2.00%
0.50%             Proposition A passed by voters in 1980
0.50%             Proposition C passed by voters in 1990
0.50%             Measure R passed by voters in 2008
0.50%             Measure M passed by voters in 2016
Went into effect July 1, 2017
Source: MTA

City Of Long Beach = 1.00%
1.00%             Long Beach Measure A passed by voters in 2016.
Went into effect January 1, 2017. After six years
(January 1, 2023) Measure A is reduced to 0.50%
for the next four years then sunsets.
Source: City of Long Beach

L.A. County Measure H = 0.25%
0.25%             Passed by voters to address homelessness, it goes
into effect October 1, 2017. However, Long
Beach is exempt until Measure A (above) drops to 0.50%. At
that time, Measure H applies and the
Long Beach sales and use tax will be 10%. When
Measure A sunsets December 31, 2026, the Long
Beach tax will be 9% assuming no changes.
Source: City of Long Beach
