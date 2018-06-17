Bet you did not know that not only is California a Sanctuary State—but it is now HIRING illegal aliens. Being honest is no longer a qualification for employment by the Confederate State of California. What happens when ICE shows up at a conference or meeting and arrests this law violator? Thanks to the State Senate, ICE has no choice but to detain her.
“Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or under served communities.
Note she is an attorney. The State Bar Association had no ethics problem giving a law breaker a license. Justice? The Bar has no standards.
Undocumented immigrant appointed to state post in California
By Taryn Luna And Billy Kobin, Sacramento Bee, 3/15/18
UPDATE: Senate officials acknowledged Friday that Mateo was not the first undocumented resident appointed to a statewide post.
The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday appointed the first undocumented resident to a statewide post, according to Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León’s office.
