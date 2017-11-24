Undocumented Marin County Man Free On Bond –Feel Safe?

By

Marin County has decided to nullify Federal law. They had in custody an illegal alien. Instead of notifying ICE, they gave him bail—so he can disappear into the shadows. The bad news for this guy is that ICE now knows who he is and where he lives. I expect they will find him and detain him as a criminal alien. “After more than six months in prison, a local father who was detained by immigration officials was released on bond. Hugo Mejia, an undocumented resident of San Rafael, will spend Thanksgiving with his three children and wife. Mejia, a construction whose story made headlines across the nation, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while working on the Travis Air Force Base. He was released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond as his case makes its way through court. The bigger question is how did this man get a job where he is working on a military base? This shows the lack of security of our military. Does President Trump know that illegal aliens are on our bases? Does anybody know how many other foreign criminals are on our bases?

Undocumented Marin County Man Free On Bond

Hugo Mejia, an undocumented resident of San Rafael, will spend Thanksgiving with his three children and wife.

By Hoa Quách, Patch, 11/22/17

SAN RAFAEL, CA — After more than six months in prison, a local father who was detained by immigration officials was released on bond. Hugo Mejia, an undocumented resident of San Rafael, will spend Thanksgiving with his three children and wife.

Mejia, a construction whose story made headlines across the nation, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while working on the Travis Air Force Base. He was released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond as his case makes its way through court.

“I still can’t believe it,” Yadira Munguia, Mejia’s wife, told Marin Independent Journal. “I’m not going to believe it until I see him in front of me. There wasn’t a day that he wasn’t on my mind. I think this is the first night I’ll be able to sleep peacefully.”

Mejia, whose detainment sparked an outcry across the region, including from elected officials, CBS San Francisco, he deserves an opportunity to stay in the country.

“Look at me, I’m a hard worker,” Mejia told the news station. “You think I am criminal? You see my face, you see my record — I am not a criminal.”