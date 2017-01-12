By

Janet Napolitano wants to raise tuition—and spend $25 million of UC money on protecting illegal aliens. Guv Brown will shortly be signing a bill making the whole State of California a sanctuary State—protecting law breakers. In the real world we have the San Fran Sheriff protecting a known criminal—and Kate Steinle is dead. Here is yet another victim of the Democrat Party love of criminals—a 5 year old molested by an illegal alien. “Fullerton police asked Wednesday for the public’s help in tracking down an on-the-run illegal immigrant suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Police are looking for Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias, 30, who is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus. Police suspect he may have a bogus state driver’s license, the sergeant said. Tell the girl that illegal aliens are good for our economy? Tell the parents we need to show compassion for illegal aliens. This is why Trump won—too many five year old victims of Democrats being soft on foreign criminals.

Undocumented molester of 5-year-old girl? Fullerton police hunt El Salvador suspect

Posted by Stephanie Michaud, MyNewsLA, 1/11/17

Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias is suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Photo via Fullerton Police Department.

Fullerton police asked Wednesday for the public’s help in tracking down an on-the-run illegal immigrant suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias, 30, who is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus. Police suspect he may have a bogus state driver’s license, the sergeant said.

A $50,000 warrant in a 2014 DUI case was previously issued for the arrest of Cubias, who also uses the names Jose Cubias, Jose Cubias Arevalo, Jose Riberto Cubias and Jose Alfonso Cubias Arevalo, Radus said.

He said Cubias has gotten rid of his vehicle and his cell phone in moves investigators suspect were attempts to elude police.

Cubias is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

There were no details provided by police about the alleged sexual molestation.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call Detective Carin Wright at (714) 738-6754 or Orange County Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, at (855) TIP-OCCS.