Unelected Agency Tells Elected Officials NOT to Talk With Taxpayers

California has gotten closer to becoming a totalitarian State. The State Constitution has the Board of Equalization as the agency for tax appeals and tax issues. The members are elected to this office. Now the Democrats in the Legislature and the Progressive confused Guv Brown, passed legislation to create an unelected body to be the exclusive agency to take and decide tax issues for businesses and individuals. No longer is the Board needed. In fact, maybe the Legislature will create a “policy” body and they will no longer be needed.
Sacramento is looking like Venezuela—not like a Free State—but you already knew that. Maybe Trump will issues sanctions against California—a State that refuses to protect its citizens, violates Federal laws—why not violate the rights of tax payers?
Runner Blasts New Tax Agency for Shameful Actions
Board of Equalization Member George Runner, 7/31/17
|SACRAMENTO – George Runner today vented his frustration with Governor Jerry Brown’s administration and its newly-created Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
“California’s new tax agency is creating needless hurdles for taxpayers seeking justice,” said Runner. “Whether caused by clumsiness or conspiracy, these actions are shameful and unacceptable.”
At last week’s Board of Equalization meeting in Irvine, a representative of the new tax agency asked board members not to vote on tax appeals. He based his request on a dubious legal interpretation of a new law, AB 102, which stripped BOE of much of its power.
Runner and his fellow board members believe the new law limits board member communications with taxpayers as of July 1 of this year when the law took effect.
However, an administration lawyer opined last week that the new law should be broadly interpreted, forcing board members to disclose communications prior to when it took effect.
The resulting confusion delayed the board from hearing tax appeals for hours.
“The administration seems to be doing everything it can to create hurdles,” said Runner. “I hope it’s not a preview of what’s to come for taxpayers.”
“Despite the confusion, the board fulfilled its duty to vote on tax appeals,” continued Runner. “If the board hadn’t done so, taxpayers who had waited months or years for justice would have been forced to wait even longer.”
Ironically, the new law in question is titled The Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017. Supporters claimed it would speed up tax appeals and promised a seamless transition, but to date the law has only created problems and headaches for taxpayers.
The two-day board meeting concluded Friday. The next meeting is scheduled for August 29 to 31 in Sacramento.
