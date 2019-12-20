Unelected agency: Thousand Oaks MUST Build 2500 Homes—Like it or Not

Gavin Newsom as Mayor of San Fran, married same sex couple on the City Hall steps. When asked by the media, why, his answer was a classic. “Like it or not.” His protection of illegal aliens, his lies about the choo choo to nowhere, his signing a bill that would cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, shows the type of person he is. Now his Administration has turned on Thousand Oaks, in Ventura County. While the order is from an unelected body, SCAG—it is mandated by the State.

“Per a Thousand Oaks Acorn report, SCAG – the agency responsible for distributing housing requirements to fulfill state mandates – has determined that the Southern California region must build just over 1.3 million housing units in the next cycle, which starts in 2021 and runs until 2029. Of those, Ventura County must fulfill 24,088 in housing units.

During the last cycle, which launched in 2013, Thousand Oaks was required to allow for 255 new housing units, or 10 percent of the current requirement.

According to City Manager Andrew Powers, while 2,500 in Thousand Oaks may seem like a staggering figure to be responsible for, other Ventura County communities, such as Ventura and Oxnard, have a larger number to develop. Oxnard, which spans 39 square miles with a population of 209,879, must create 8,529 new units while Ventura, a 32-square-mile city with a population of 108,170, has to create 5,260 units.

The goal is to make Ventura County as dense as Manhattan. Another reason for decent people to leave California. This is sick, the people of these cities do not have a say about zoning or permits. So, why have a city council if UNELECTED people can run a city? SCAG and Newsom will destroy Simi Valley, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks. If we wanted to live in Los Angeles, we would live there.