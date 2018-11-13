“’Union business on the taxpayer’s dime’: Trump administration cracks down on ‘official time’ at VA

Over 400 doctors and nurses, paid for by the taxpayer, expected to treat VA patients, our soldiers, instead spend their time on union affairs. Thanks to President Trump, this has ended this week. The veterans are abused, the taxpayers are abused and the unions have laughed at the stupid government for financing their non health care efforts.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs this week will stop paying employees in health care jobs for time spent on union activities as the Trump administration cracks down on the practice known as “official time,” which costs taxpayers more than $100 million per year.

The VA policy will prevent about 430 unionized physicians, registered nurses, dentists and other agency employees from performing union representation duties such as handling grievances and negotiations. It takes effect Thursday.

Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd, acting VA assistant secretary for human resources and administration, said the department will “repudiate” parts of its collective bargaining agreements reached during the Obama administration with unions that authorize official time. She said federal law allows the agency to take such a step if it affects “direct patient care.”

Obama used government agencies as the paymaster for unions. Corrupt need to repay the money taken from the VA patients for union workers. What do you think?