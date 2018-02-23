Union City Takes $$ From Gov’t Trains to help Workers and Families Instead

By

We all know that for years gas tax money, meant to fix roads and streets have been stolen, given to create bike lanes, develop money losing trains and buses and force the roads in California to be rated the WORST in the nation. Now, in a man bites dog story, Union City, in the Bay Area, took money from the government transportation scam and is using it to fix roads and streets. This will hold taxes down, provide the roads the people thought they voted for in the past and tells the scam artists that if things get too bad, even bad city councils will stop lying and provide the services the citizens want—not the special interests or unions. The bad news is that like most other cities, this was done because the city is going bankrupt due to CalPERS—so they wanted to try to make it easier for people to get to work and bring jobs to the city. “* This is not a transit/HOV project. The Mayor and Public Works director note that this roadway would allow buses to drive on it, and state a vague intent that the roadway might potentially have a bus/HOV lane. BUT the Public Works Directors says that he is not explicitly planning to add bus lane because that is likely to require an updated Environmental Impact Report which would delay the project. *But this project does not fund any express bus service, although it is using the category of funds whose purpose includes operating improved Dumbarton Corridor express bus service. * The project is projected to carry increased car traffic – about 1000 additional peak hour vehicles into the 880 intersection – but has no features to reduce solo driving.” Does this mean the city council members will be thrown out of the Democrat Party for failure to waste money and abuse taxpayers? They would be welcomed in the Republican Party.

Updates on East Bay Dumbarton Corridor Transit funds diversion

Greencaltrain, 2/23/18



As mentioned earlier this week, Union City is proposing to use all of its share of Alameda County Measure BB Dumbarton Corridor funds for transit, intermodal station, and bike/pedestrian funds to build the East West Connector – a major roadway designed to speed cars from Mission Boulevard to 880. Here are a few things we’ve learned about this initiative to repurpose transit funds for a roadway:

* Organizations supporting East Bay transit and active transportation – including TransForm and Bike East Bay – who were heavily involved in crafting the Measure BB expenditure plan and organizing in support of passage – are deeply disappointed and dismayed. They think this proposal violates the intent of the expenditure plan they supported.

* Project supporters are using Sierra Club’s opposition to rail in 2014 as justification for moving the funds from transit, intermodal station and active transportation to a major roadway. But the Sierra Club does not support this funds diversion to a roadway. The Sierra Club is working through its process of taking a position but key members state that diverting funds from transit/active transportation to a roadway is against their general policies.

* This is not a transit/HOV project. The Mayor and Public Works director note that this roadway would allow buses to drive on it, and state a vague intent that the roadway might potentially have a bus/HOV lane. BUT the Public Works Directors says that he is not explicitly planning to add bus lane because that is likely to require an updated Environmental Impact Report which would delay the project.

*But this project does not fund any express bus service, although it is using the category of funds whose purpose includes operating improved Dumbarton Corridor express bus service.

* The project is projected to carry increased car traffic – about 1000 additional peak hour vehicles into the 880 intersection – but has no features to reduce solo driving.

* Union City didn’t mention the East West Connector at all in their comment letter to SamTrans on the Dumbarton Corridor Plan. The mayor and staff are describing this project as their most important contribution to Dumbarton Corridor mobility. If that’s the case, why did they not highlight this a few months ago when commenting on the Dumbarton Corridor Plan?

* This is a weak active transportation project. This high-traffic roadway is proposed to have an unprotected bike lane, buffered with lines of paint, and the project is using twice the amount of bike/ped funding that it would take to build other infrastructure in the bike plan. Bike East Bay does not support this.

* Union City plans to apply for SB1 funds to backfill the Intermodal Station funds they are depleting for the roadway. In addition, RM3 calls for more funds that would logically replace the transit funding depleted by this project. The case to raise new funding transit/active transportation funding is weakened when the existing funds are drawn down to fund other projects.

* This project is a financial risk for Union City. Earlier this month (2/13), the Union City Finance Director proposed that the city declare a state of fiscal emergency, since they are currently drawing down Pension Trust Funds to fill a budget deficit. Meanwhile, the city is proposing to take full responsibility for the $320 Million project, including any cost overruns. Some Union City voters are dismayed by the fiscal risks.

On Tuesday evening, Union City City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to swap the transit funds to build the roadway on Tuesday. On the same evening, they will decide on declaring a state of fiscal emergency.