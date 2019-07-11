Union to Get PUBLIC to Pay Striking Workers

By

No need for unions to create large strike funds—if the Democrats have their way, YOU will finance strikes via unemployment insurance. After four weeks of strikes (the last SoCal grocery strike lasted four months—ended only because the unions and workers were completely broke) unemployment insurance will start paying. That means strikes could last months, because it is public money. I have no problem with people striking. If they are replaced, that ends their employment, by their choice. They decided not to work. Another reason grocery stores and others are using technology to replace people—computers do not go on strike or demand higher wages or more time off. Unions are killing off the working class.

Photo courtesy kcxd, flickr

AB 1066 Public Funds to Finance Union Strikes

Introduced by Assembly Member Gonzalez 2/21/19 Leginfo

An act to amend Section 1262 of the Unemployment Insurance Code, relating to unemployment compensation, and making an appropriation therefor.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1066, as amended, Gonzalez. Unemployment insurance: trade disputes: eligibility for benefits.

Existing law provides for the payment of unemployment compensation benefits and extended benefits to eligible individuals who meet specified requirements.

Under existing law, unemployment benefits are paid from the Unemployment Fund, which is continuously appropriated for these purposes.

Existing law makes an employee individual ineligible for unemployment benefits if the employee individual left work because of a trade dispute and specifies that the employee individual remains ineligible for the duration of the trade dispute. Existing caselaw case law holds that employees who left work due to a lockout by the employer, even if it was in anticipation of a trade dispute, are eligible for benefits.

This bill would restore eligibility for unemployment benefits after the first 2 4 weeks of a trade dispute for an employee who left work because of a the trade dispute. The bill would specify that the one-week waiting period otherwise required for unemployment benefits is not additionally required under these circumstances. The bill would also codify specified caselaw case law that holds that employees who left work due to a lockout by the employer, even if it was in anticipation of a trade dispute, are eligible for benefits. The bill would specify that the bill’s provisions do not diminish eligibility for benefits of individuals deprived of work due to an employer lockout or similar action, as specified.

Because this bill would expand the categories of people eligible to receive benefits from a continuously appropriated fund, it would make an appropriation.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: YES Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: NO