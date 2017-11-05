Union Vote Kills National Blog Network–Jobs Lost

By

We know that unions killed tens of thousands of jobs in the auto and steel industries. In big ways and little ones, unions are working hard to kill the economy and make more people, including forced bribed paying workers, to finance big government, anti-freedom Democrats. Now a billionaire has closed down numerous blogs that he owns around the nation—money losing blogs. Last week the workers at his money losing blogs decided to join a union. This meant that the blogs would lose even more money and control of the businesses would go from the investor to the unions. Joe Ricketts did the smart thing—he closed all the blogs, now the unions have no new members and maybe those that lost their jobs will have learned a lesson—force an owner to lose money and you lose your job. “Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade who owns the news websites DNAInfo and Gothamist, decided to shut down the publications. The news came about a week after both newsrooms announced that their respective editing and reporting staffs would unionize by joining the Writers Guild East of America. “DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure,” he said in the letter.” The unions are economic thieves and obviously the writers are economic illiterates. Maybe flipping burgers is the best intellectual challenge for them.

Gothamist and DNAInfo shut down by billionaire owner a week after staff joins union

By Anthony Noto, New York Business Journal, 11/2/17

Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade who owns the news websites DNAInfo and Gothamist, decided to shut down the publications.

The news came about a week after both newsrooms announced that their respective editing and reporting staffs would unionize by joining the Writers Guild East of America.

Today, at approximately 5 p.m., a letter to readers signed by Ricketts was posted on the publications’ websites, declaring that DNAInfo was not economically successful.

“DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure,” he said in the letter.

Ricketts, who founded DNAinfo in 2009 and also owns the Chicago Cubs, lost money every month of the company’s existence (h/t the New York Times). He purchased Gothamist earlier this year, and went on to buy Chicagoist, as well — eliminating all of the negative news stories about himself in the process.

Staff at both newsrooms were blindsided by the news that each publication would cease operating, according to their owner Joe Ricketts.

Courtesy of NY Daily News

Staff was blindsided by the news, according to the New York Daily News.

The decision puts 115 journalists out of work, both in the New York offices that unionized, as well as those in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington that did not.

Here’s the full letter Ricketts wrote:

November 2, 2017

Dear DNAinfo and Gothamist Readers:

Today, I’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue publishing DNAinfo and Gothamist. Reaching this decision wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t one I made lightly.

I started DNAinfo in 2009 at a time when few people were investing in media companies. But I believed an opportunity existed to build a successful company that would report unbiased neighborhood news and information. These were stories that weren’t getting told, and because I believe people care deeply about the things that happen where they live and work, I thought we could build a large and loyal audience that advertisers would want to reach.

A lot of what I believed would happen did, but not all of it. Today, DNAinfo and Gothamist deliver news and information each day to over half a million people’s email inboxes; we have over 2 million fans across our social channels; and each month, we have over 15 million visits to our sites by over 9 million people. But more important than large numbers of visits and fans, we’ve reported tens of thousands of stories that have informed, impacted, and inspired millions of people. And in the process, I believe we’ve left the world a better place.

But DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn’t been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded. I want to thank our readers for their support and loyalty through the years. And I want to thank our employees for their tireless effort and dedication.

I’m hopeful that in time, someone will crack the code on a business that can support exceptional neighborhood storytelling for I believe telling those stories remains essential.

Sincerely,

Joe Ricketts

Chief Executive Officer