Union WANTS Drunk Drivers on Orange County Roads—So Illegal Aliens Are Not Afraid

Now those defending criminals activity want to have the roads filled with drunk drivers. Yip, they believe that illegal aliens are "fearful" of DUI checkpoints. Since when is it policy to make criminals comfortable and not filled with fear of being caught—that is the purpose of law enforcement. If illegal aliens are fearful of a DUI checkpoint, aren't they also fearful of cops driving by or walking a beat? Their reasoning on the DUI checkpoint would mean NO cops in sight—just let the criminal class be comfortable. How sick is this? OH, it was a drunk driving illegal alien, deported a few times, that murdered Sandra Duran. What about her rights not to live in fear—now she is dead because LA Police chief Charlie Beck allowed the drunk/illegal alien to be on our streets. Why isn't Beck indicted as a co-conspirator? Are you concerned that law breakers are fearful or uncomfortable?

Posted by: Matthew Cunningham, Anaheim Blog, 3/28/17

The second meeting of the Welcoming Anaheim immigration task force is meeting this Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Gordon Hoyt Conference Room on the 2nd Floor in the Anaheim West Tower, 201 S. Anaheim Boulevard. No agenda is yet available.

This site has secured some video from the inaugural meeting of the immigration task force, the brainchild of leftist Councilman Jose Moreno and ostensibly led by his political ally, Mayor Tom Tait. In this clip, OC Labor Federation Executive Director Julio Perez explains that DUI checkpoints are viewed as a threat by undocumented immigrants:

“Now, before this last November election, yeah, our people were walking around the streets, welcoming, they would come into city hall and other areas. But now with the new regime – which I like to call it — now our people are scared. They’re scared not only to come to city hall, but to open their door to anybody.

So the interaction that communities, especially undocumented people have, with government agencies has been very negative, okay. So if you have or have not been update…if you’re in a network, you start saying, ‘Hey, there’s a raid in Euclid, there’s a raid on Harbor Street. So what is that interaction? It could be a simply a police officer doing a routine stop, or a DUI stop.

So the way immigrant communities and undocumented people see DUI stops, it’s an attack on our communities. It could be just a routine thing, and we’re saying let’s do these DUI stops somewhere, but I’ve never seen a DUI stop outside of a bar – it’s usually next to some of the heavily community…immigrant communities.”

No agenda for this Friday’s immigration task force meeting has yet been posted. Thus far, Mayor Tait has not made good on his promise to agendize a repeal of the council authorization of the Welcoming Anaheim immigration task force in order to de-couple it from Brown Act open government law requirements for transparency and disclosure.