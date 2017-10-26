Unions Join Hollywood and Sacramento With Sexual Harassment Problems

By

This morning NBC suspended the Leftist Mark Halperin, hater of Trump, for the crime of having five women coming forward with charges of sexual harassment. He joins the Hollywood sleaze and the Sacramento abusers of women. This is a growing movement. Now the head of the San Diego version of the AFL-CIO had to be relieved of his duties for the same reason. Now the National AFL-CIO has taken over the local union—that is how bad it is! “San Diego union politics are in turmoil as the national AFL-CIO has taken over the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council in the wake of sexual harassment lawsuits against its now-ousted leader, Mickey Kasparian (who is also president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135. Several of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council members unions have seceded and formed the San Diego Working Families Council, according to the Voice of San Diego.” Once the Janus decision is made by the U.S. Supreme Court, maybe the harassment will stop…harass a woman or man, bully them, and they will be able to leave the union. The times are changing, as Bob Dylan would say.

#MeToo: Is National AFL-CIO Takeover Of San Diego Affiliate A Portent For OC Labor Federation?

Posted by: Matthew Cunningham, Anaheim Blog, 10/26/17

[From OC Daily]

San Diego union politics are in turmoil as the national AFL-CIO has taken over the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council in the wake of sexual harassment lawsuits against its now-ousted leader, Mickey Kasparian (who is also president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135.

Several of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council members unions have seceded and formed the San Diego Working Families Council, according to the Voice of San Diego.

Is this a portent of things to come for the Orange County Labor Federation, where Executive Director Julio Perez has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment by a former intern? The OCLF is conducting an internal investigation, and our sources tell us Perez has been place on administrative leave. At the same time, how transparent and independent the investigation will be is difficult to say since the OCLF is not a very transparent organization. It doesn’t publish the names of the members of its executive board, for example; even plugged-in Democrats this writer has spoken with are uncertain as to who serves on the union’s board.

The second-in-command of the AFL-CIO is Tefere Gebre, who was Perez’s predecessor as OCLF executive director, serving in that post from 2008 until 2013. Perez worked for Gebre as political director, and the alleged harassment took place on Gebre’s watch as executive director – which would make for an awkward situation if the national AFL-CIO took action on the basis of harassment allegations against Perez.

It also raises the question of whether this internal investigation will encompass questioning of Gebre regarding the allegations against his former subordinate. OCEA General Manager Jennifer Beuthin, who is the OCLF media spokesman on this issue, loudly called for an independent, outside investigation of the charges against former County of Orange executive Carlos Bustamante. Shouldn’t she also embrace the idea of the OCLF hiring an outside person such as a retired judge or prosecutor with no ties to the union, to look into these allegations? This would certainly inspire more confidence in the credibility of the investigation’s finding – more so than the tight-lipped, opaque actions and statements to date.

To date, the OCLF has had almost nothing to say. The union’s Facebook page doesn’t mention it. OCLF Gilberto Davila has ignored our requests for comment, but did tell the Voice of OC [we’ll have to remember to route media inquiries to the OCLF on this issue through the Voice of OC]:

“There is no place for sexual assault and harassment in our county, but it exists everywhere, as evidenced by the #metoo movement,” said Gilbert Davila, president of the Labor Federation, in a brief statement issued Friday. “We know that even though we fight against harassment on a daily basis, we are also not immune from it happening in our house.”

Davila is correct that labor unions are not immune. Last week, SEIU Executive Vice President Scott Courtney was suspended on the basis of complaints about his behavior toward women.