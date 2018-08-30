Unions Stop Development of 600 Affordable Housing Units in L.A.

By

Los Angeles needs more than 100,000 housing units—mostly affordable housing. A developer in one of the most poverty stricken areas of the city, Panorama City, where ICE could detain dozens of illegal aliens an hour—just by standing by the bus stop, wants to build over 600 housing units on a location that has been vacant for years. Instead the unions have stopped the project. Unmentioned is that the unions apparently want control of every worker on the project, and a part of their paycheck—otherwise, no project, no housing, no jobs. “The labor unions said in the appeal that the project will expose construction workers to hazardous materials and poor air quality. City planners, however, supported the project, telling a City Council committee last week, that the revised plan for the Icon development would have less environmental impacts than the initial one. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee rejected the union’s appeal last week. Residents and community leaders backed the development, saying the Icon project will build apartment units and help meet the area’s critical housing needs. Los Angeles Chief of Police Michel Moore sent a letter to city planners, saying the dormant property has been occupied by homeless people and transients.” Unions prefer poverty if you do not agree to extortion. Too bad for the poor and those who need a job.

The future of Panorama City’s Icon development is in LA leaders’ votes on Wednesday

This rendering shows the planned mixed-use and retail development called Icon Panorama City. It was the site of a former Montgomery Ward store. (Courtesy The Icon Co)

By Olga Grigoryants , Los Angeles Daily News, 8/28/18

The Los Angeles City Council will meet Wednesday, Aug. 29, to consider an appeal filed against a major development project in Panorama City that aims to turn a long dormant Montgomery Ward department store into a mixed-use hub with more than 600 residential units, shops and restaurants.

The City Council will consider whether to deny the appeal filed by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Local Union 300 and the Laborers International Union of North America.

If they deny the appeal, the project — long on the books — gets the go-ahead.

The unions filed the appeal after the Beverly Hills developer the Icon Co. proposed to reduce commercial land use and increase the number of residential units, bringing 60,000 square feet of commercial space and 623 apartment units.

Initially the project was proposed as a 584,000-square-foot mixed-use development with 200,000 square-feet of commercial space and 422 residential units. But during the project’s environmental impact review, the commercial and residential uses were re-planned to avoid “significant” traffic impacts at nearby intersections.

The revised plan was followed by an appeal the labor unions filed with the city, noting “the emissions that will be generated as a result of the revised project will still result in significant air quality and greenhouse gas impacts that have not been adequately evaluated by the city.”

If the City Council approves the revised project, it will be located at 14665 West Roscoe Blvd. across the street from the Panorama Mall, and near a future stop on the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor, a rail line that will connect the Metro Orange Line to San Fernando through busy Van Nuys Boulevard.

The Montgomery Ward site in Panorama City , on Roscoe Blvd. west of Van Nuys Blvd., will become a mixed-use development, by ICON.

The labor unions said in the appeal that the project will expose construction workers to hazardous materials and poor air quality.

City planners, however, supported the project, telling a City Council committee last week, that the revised plan for the Icon development would have less environmental impacts than the initial one. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee rejected the union’s appeal last week.

Residents and community leaders backed the development, saying the Icon project will build apartment units and help meet the area’s critical housing needs.

Los Angeles Chief of Police Michel Moore sent a letter to city planners, saying the dormant property has been occupied by homeless people and transients.

“It is a densely populated area and in desperate need of redevelopment,” Moore wrote in the letter. “The developer, ICON, has taken on this challenge and proposed a project which we feel not only fits the community but benefits the city as well.”