Unions to Steal $$ From Child Care Workers—By Government Fiat

If you are a child care worker you need to watch your wallet or purse. A group of thugs, who own Sacramento Democrats are going to try to pass legislation forcing you to pay a bribe if you want to work. “With a new governor taking office, a powerful California labor group is renewing its push to unionize some in-home childcare providers. The Service Employees International Union says it will again sponsor legislation to unionize in-home childcare providers who care for children receiving state subsidies. Similar efforts have been vetoed over the years by both Governors Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger who cited potential costs. But incoming Governor Gavin Newsom has said he’ll make early childhood care and education a priority for his administration. Government some have said is theft. No one is stopping child care workers from joining a union—if they want. Yet, government is going to force workers to pay a bribe—in the real world that is called extortion. In this case the extortionists are the unions, using the force of government to pay. Watch as these workers join the crowd and start leaving this totalitarian State.

Labor Group Renews Effort to Unionize Childcare Providers

Katie Orr, KQED, 1.2.19



With a new governor taking office, a powerful California labor group is renewing its push to unionize some in-home childcare providers. The Service Employees International Union says it will again sponsor legislation to unionize in-home childcare providers who care for children receiving state subsidies.

Similar efforts have been vetoed over the years by both Governors Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger who cited potential costs. But incoming Governor Gavin Newsom has said he’ll make early childhood care and education a priority for his administration.

“He also sees the workforce as a key component in that and making sure that we’re investing in the workforce,” said Mary Gutierrez, strategic campaigns director with SEIU. “So his approach to early care and education is much more holistic than we’ve seen in governors in the past.”

Gutierrez said state subsidies for in-home childcare providers pay on average $6 to $7 an hour and providers aren’t covered by workers compensation or minimum wage rules.

“We also have to make sure that the folks that are taking care of these kids have the tools to provide for their own families,” Gutierrez said. “And so that, for us, means giving these workers the right to unionize.”

SEIU already has allies on the issue in the legislature, including Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. He previously authored similar legislation in 2013 . It died in the state senate. With a potential new ally in the governor’s office, Gutierrez is hopeful that a bill allowing these workers to unionize will finally become law this year.