UNIPARTY has Party—Biden/McConnell Presiding Over $1.2 Trillion Spending Spree

Want to use transportation money for racism—the Biden/McConnell Infrastructure has it. Want to use transportation money to cut off use of oil while spending money on expensive alternative energy—the Biden/McConnell UNIPARTY is doing this to us.

Now you know why conservatives in Congress do nto want McCarthy, they do not trust him. This is why conservatives in the Senate do not want McConnell—who a couple of days ago enedorsed Mitt Romney for re-election as a Senator, after defeating a Republican for Senate in Alaska. This is why folks want to get rid of Ronna McDaniel. The GOP leadership is not fighting for our values—instead want to be invited to sit at the cool kids table.

Joe Biden Teaming Up with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to Promote Infrastructure

CHARLIE SPIERING, Breitbart, 1/1/23

President Joe Biden plans to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Kentucky on Wednesday, to promote infrastructure.

The president will use his appearance with McConnell to signal bipartisanship with establishment Republicans even as they take control of the House of Representatives.

Biden and McConnell are expected to celebrate the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021, which McConnell and establishment Republicans worked with Democrats and the White House to get passed.

Nineteen Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump were surprised at McConnell’s willingness to work with Biden to spend over a trillion dollars on infrastructure after essentially stonewalling Trump’s efforts on the issue.

Trump savaged McConnell and Senate Republicans for voting for the bloated bill of which only a small percentage went to traditional infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, airports, and ports.

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” Trump vented in a statement in November.

But McConnell defended his work with Biden.

“I’m proud of my vote,” McConnell said after the Democrat-led effort passed the Senate, adding that the bill was “extremely good for my state.”

