United Airlines Offering Free Flights to Illegal Immigrant Families

By Rusty , Political Insider, 7/27/18

United Airlines, in a partnership with FWD.us, an advocacy group known for defending the ‘rights’ of illegal immigrants, has announced that they will offer free flights to families who were separated by officials when they tried to enter the country illegally.

“Thanks to this partnership with United,” FWD.us wrote in a statement on Facebook, “we are able to provide travel to the recently reunited immigrant families to get to their next destination with dignity.”

United responded to the post saying their company’s “purpose is to connect people and unite the world.”

“We are proud to support your work and help reunify immigrant children and families,” they added, apparently forgetting the word ‘illegal.’

This kind of action in siding with illegals is becoming a pattern with United, who in June told government officials that they should not use the airline in transporting children who have been separated from adults that may or may not be their parents.

“Based on our serious concerns about this policy and how it’s in deep conflict with our company’s values, we have contacted federal officials to inform them that they should not transport immigrant children on United aircraft who have been separated from their parents,” a statement read from United CEO Oscar Munoz.

“This policy and its impact on thousands of children is in deep conflict with that mission and we want no part of it,” Munoz added.

So wait, you didn’t want to transport children to where they could be properly cared for after being dragged across the border in dangerous conditions by their crime-committing adult companions, but now you do want to fly them?

Make up your mind United.

Here’s a question – How do they plan on verifying the identity of those illegals who claim they need a free flight? What’s to stop me from saying I need a quick jaunt to Orlando to meet my parents and oopsie, I don’t have any ID?

Earlier this year, United also went left with their ridiculous policies rather than just providing a public service by cutting ties with members of the National Rifle Association.

Perhaps they should be less concerned with being social justice warriors and more concerned with their customer service to legal, paying ticketholders.