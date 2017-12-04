United Nations expert to examine Southland anti-poverty efforts–Not a Joke

By

This is not a joke—the United Nations is worried that Southern California is not doing enough for the poor. Wonder what they are doing in the Middle East—creating refugees, accepting genocide of Christians, but worried if L.A. is providing toilet for the homeless. Glad that President Trump is withdrawing from numerous UN organizations—and will continue to do so. Maybe next years he will cut our 25% of the total UN budget from our budget. “Philip Alston, the U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, will begin his time in the region by attending a forum on homelessness organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The forum at the group’s headquarters in the Westlake district will include sessions on bail and the impact of fines and fees on the human rights of people living in poverty. There will also be a segment on anti-homeless laws and quality of life ordinances, with a focus on Orange County, according to David Colker, a press and communications strategist with the ACLU of Southern California. Note the UN is getting involved in the issue of bail for criminals—this from a corrupt organization that protected the drug dealing Manual Noriega, rape in Africa, human sex trafficking and genocide of Christians. Maybe Trump can get the Alston visa withdrawn—obviously this is about using the UN to support Antifa, Black Lives Matter, La Raza and other violent, totalitarian organizations.

United Nations expert to examine Southland anti-poverty efforts

Posted by Debbie L. Sklar, MyNewsLA, 12/4/17

United Nations expert is scheduled to be in the Los Angeles area Monday and Tuesday as part of a coast-to-coast tour to examine government efforts to eradicate poverty and how they relate to U.S. obligations under international human rights law.

Philip Alston, the U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, will begin his time in the region by attending a forum on homelessness organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The forum at the group’s headquarters in the Westlake district will include sessions on bail and the impact of fines and fees on the human rights of people living in poverty.

There will also be a segment on anti-homeless laws and quality of life ordinances, with a focus on Orange County, according to David Colker, a press and communications strategist with the ACLU of Southern California.

Alston is also scheduled Monday to meet with homeless individuals on skid row and officials of organizations dedicated to helping them, Junko Tadaki of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told City News Service.

The tour began Friday in Washington when Alston had what he described as a productive day of meetings with federal officials, discussing such programs as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, popularly known as welfare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, and Medicare.

“Some might ask why a U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights would visit a country as rich as the United States,” Alston said. “But despite great wealth in the U.S., there also exists great poverty and inequality.”

Alston said he “would like to focus on how poverty affects the civil and political rights of people living within the U.S, given the United States’ consistent emphasis on the importance it attaches to these rights in its foreign policy, and given that it has ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

Alston is scheduled to be in San Francisco Wednesday, Montgomery, Alabama, on Thursday and Friday, Atlanta Saturday, Puerto Rico Sunday and next Monday, Washington, D.C. Dec. 12, Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 13 and Washington D.C. Dec. 14-15.

Throughout his tour, Alston will meet with government officials, people living in poverty, civil society organizations and academic experts to address a wide range of key areas including the criminal justice system, welfare and health care, barriers to political participation, homelessness, and basic social rights such as the right to social protection, housing, water and sanitation.

Alston is scheduled to share his preliminary observations and recommendations at a news conference Dec. 15 in Washington. The final report on his U.S. visit will be available in the spring and be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in June.

Alston is an Australian who is a professor at the New York University School of Law and whose teaching focuses primarily on international law, human rights law and international criminal law.