University of California Creates Online Homeschooling: Do We Need School Districts?

The UC system is starting a major online education program for high school students. UC will educate children from El Centro to Crescent City for FREE..Online. Once this program gets going in a b ig way the question needs to be asked, are government school districts still needed? Should we transform them in special ed center instead, allowing kids to get an education, cheaper, higher quality and at their own speed? “Before universities across the nation transitioned to remote instruction, the UC Scout program provided high school students with online learning opportunities to further their college admission goals, according to a UC press release. UC Scout can help provide free online courses that are “valuable” to teachers and students alike and has seen it’s enrollment double in the past year. According to the press release, UC Scout is well suited to virtual learning as it provides a “well-honed reservoir of online learning.” It also provides instruction in A-G requirements, which are required for admission to both the UC system as well as the California State University System. This is another way for government education to move from the 19th century into the 21st Century. It is about time. Of course the unions will scream—they prefer mediocre expensive education to quality and less expensive education. As a taxpayer and parent, which do you want?

UC system makes online high school classes available to students at home

By Mallika Seshadri, DailyCal, 4/24/20

The UC system is making its online high school program, UC Scout, available to students at home in light of the shelter-in-place orders.

Before universities across the nation transitioned to remote instruction, the UC Scout program provided high school students with online learning opportunities to further their college admission goals, according to a UC press release. UC Scout can help provide free online courses that are “valuable” to teachers and students alike and has seen it’s enrollment double in the past year.

According to the press release, UC Scout is well suited to virtual learning as it provides a “well-honed reservoir of online learning.” It also provides instruction in A-G requirements, which are required for admission to both the UC system as well as the California State University System.

Using the UC Scout’s 65 A-G approved classes, California students can work at their own pace for free. They can also pay a small fee to have their class led by a teacher with a California teaching credential. To help cover these costs, scholarships are available.