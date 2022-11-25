By

It is as if the law school at Berkeley was anti-Semitic. This is the school that for generations was called Boalt Hall. But, the wack jobs thought that Mr. Boalt was a racist—so they renamed the school. Now those folks have shown their real colors—they hate Jews. And that includes the Dean of the school, who is himself Jewish—a self hater. “Lawyers Arsen Ostrovsky and Gabriel Groisman on Sunday asked the federal government to investigate the university after several student groups pledged to exclude Zionist or pro-Israel speakers earlier this year, The Algemeiner reported. The school should be investigated for “profound and deep-seated antisemitic discrimination” under the Civil Rights Act, the attorneys said. “The groups that have implemented this discriminatory policy attempt to hide their discrimination against the Jewish community by excluding ‘Zionists,'” the lawyers wrote.” Do not expect to see anything done. Remember the DOJ is corrupt—and Joe Biden was VP under the anti-Israel Obama—and Joe repealed the Abraham Accords which brought peace to the Middle East. Just last week he gave AMNESTY to a Saudi Prince who had a Washington Post journalist murdered. Biden is an enemy of freedom and Jews.

University of California faces civil rights inquiry over alleged discrimination against Zionists

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News, 11/21/22

Attorneys have filed a complaint with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights over a proposed ban on Zionist speakers at student events at the University of California Berkeley law school.

Lawyers Arsen Ostrovsky and Gabriel Groisman on Sunday asked the federal government to investigate the university after several student groups pledged to exclude Zionist or pro-Israel speakers earlier this year, The Algemeiner reported.

The school should be investigated for “profound and deep-seated antisemitic discrimination” under the Civil Rights Act, the attorneys said.

“The groups that have implemented this discriminatory policy attempt to hide their discrimination against the Jewish community by excluding ‘Zionists,'” the lawyers wrote.

Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky previously denied allegations that his school created a “Jewish-Free Zone” after Berkeley’s Law Students for Justice in Palestine successfully urged other student groups to boycott pro-Israel speakers.