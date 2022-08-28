University:  Tiger Woods PROMOTES White Supremacy!!

By

Are those attending and teaching at Universities naturally mentally ill, did COVID cause a massive meltdown of emotional stability—or are racists trying to ruin society? I believe that under current hiring practices, the mentally ill are being given a preference in being given positions at an institution. They need to be in a mental institution, not an academic institution. “A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the “home of golf,” claims that the sport has ties to British “exploitation” because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire “imposed” the sport in areas around the world, per the display. “Natural resources from colonised countries were exploited to make sporting equipment,” the exhibit said, according to a Telegraph report. “Gutta percha, a natural rubber material found in trees native to south-east Asia, was harvested to make golf balls for the European market.” They are claiming that Tiger Woods is promoting white supremacy. These folks are sick and need to get therapy and hidden from society so they do not harm themselves and others.

Golf balls are the ‘product of colonial exploitation,’ claims university in hometown of golf

by Ryan King, Washington Examiner, 8/26/22

A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation.

An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the “home of golf,” claims that the sport has ties to British “exploitation” because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire “imposed” the sport in areas around the world, per the display.

“Natural resources from colonised countries were exploited to make sporting equipment,” the exhibit said, according to a Telegraph report. “Gutta percha, a natural rubber material found in trees native to south-east Asia, was harvested to make golf balls for the European market.”

St. Andrews, Scotland, where the university is located, has a 600-year history with the sport of golf dating back to the 15th century, per the outlet. The university’s museum possesses a number of “gutta” balls in its collection, but it is now using them to highlight colonial injustice.

The display bashing golf’s history is located near the Karahi Golf Club Cup, an award given by a club back in the time of the empire, according to the report. The “Re-collecting Empire” exhibition is slated to last until Oct. 22 at the university’s Wardlaw Museum. It has received funding from the Museum Galleries Scotland.

“The Re-Collecting Empire exhibition opens at a time when museums and galleries across the UK and beyond are rethinking how best to care for objects in their collections that were acquired during periods of colonial rule,” Emma Bond, who is an exhibition consultant at the institute, said in a press release.

In addition to criticizing golf’s colonial roots, the display threw shade at cricket for its historical ties to injustice. “By recreating and imposing British sports in colonised countries, golf and cricket were spread around the world,” the display read.