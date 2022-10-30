By

Christine Pelosi is going to run for her mother’s congressional seat when the special election is held in the Spring or summer of 2023 (San Fran Nan will retire no later than February 1, 2023). In 2017 Senator Rand Paul was attacked by his neighbor, had six broken ribs and others injuries. This is what Christine Pelosi said at the time, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi is just as vile as her mother. Christine Pelosi on Monday endorsed the violent assault against Senator Rand Paul. “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right” Christine Pelosi tweeted in response to Senator Paul’s remarks. If a Republican said that about the attacker of Paul Pelosi, they would be run out of town, rightfully.

“Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Who Celebrated My Assault, I Condemn This Attack” – Rand Paul Responds to Paul Pelosi Home Attack

In early November 2017, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was physically attacked by neighbor Rene Boucher while mowing his yard.

Boucher ran onto Paul’s property and tackled him in a blindside attack breaking six of his ribs and a pleural effusion.

Senator Paul later suffered pneumonia from the attack and nearly died.

Boucher is reportedly an unhinged Trump-hating Socialist.

At least one MSNBC host celebrated the attack.

And, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, endorsed the violent assault against Republican Senator Rand Paul.

Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi is just as vile as her mother.

On Friday Senator Rand Paul took a more humane approach when he heard about the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Rand Paul tweeted out, “No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.”

Truly, Rand Paul is a better man than the toxic Pelosi clan.

