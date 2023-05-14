URGENT – Help stop SB-423 Call TODAY—Monday 5/15/23

Attorney General Bonta is suing every town he can—for the purpose of making slums out of wonderful cities. He is trying to take away the rights of your city council to permit new homes, zoning and the quality of life. Bonta wants high rise, stack and pack apartments and END single family homes. I urge you to call the legislators in this article—let them know California should not look like a Third World country.



We need action NOW for the Senate Appropriations vote on SB 423 on Monday! Just seven phone calls from you could stop SB423 from moving forward.



Background: SB 423 (Wiener) expands and extends SB 35 (Weiner, 2017) forever! Just a reminder,SB 35 punishes cities for past gaps in meeting RHNA mandates. SB 35 allows wholly inappropriate “ministerial” (rubber stamp) approval of huge projects that skirt height, density, setbacks, parking, and other normal zoning provisions. SB423 would add three aggressive provisions that further benefit outside investor/speculators, but harm your community. 1.The inclusionary rate for low-income units drops to a nearly insignificant 10%. 2.CEQA and the environment are made irrelevant. 3.Coastal Commission authority is overruled by HCD.



ACTION: CALL the SEVEN SENATORS listed below. It takes less than 10 minutes to call after hours or on the weekend and leave a message. If you reach a staff member,they will appreciate brevity. If you’re not familiar with making calls,consider this script: SCRIPT (Adapt to fit your style): Hi, my name is ___. I’m a member of (name 1-2 groups you’re part of) and I’m calling in opposition to SB 423. I live in __ (Senator)’s__district OR I don’t live in Senator ____’s district, but since SB 423 will impact all of us in California, I’m asking him/her to represent me and other citizens when he/she votes on SB 423.



I urge Senator ___ to oppose SB 423. Thank you! Senate Appropriations Committee Members to Call Anthony Portantino Chair, (D) – (916) 651-4025

Brian Jones, Vice-Chair (R) – (916) 651-4040

Angelique Ashby (D) – (916) 651-4008

Steve Bradford (D) – (916) 651-4035

Kelly Seyarto (R) – (916) 651-4032

Alishn Wahab (D) – (916) 651-4010 Scott Wiener, (D) – (916) 651-4011 (yes, call his office, too) AND call your own Senator with the same message. Points to elaborate.. . SB423 is unacceptable because it reduces the affordability requirements of ministerially approved developments without size or density constraints, and it is immune from CEQA (CA Environmental Quality Act). Further, it allows these types of developments on the California coast and overrules the Coastal Commission. CITIZENS LOSE: California citizens and our elected local officials lose the authority to make decisions on local developments, lose CEQA protections where they are most needed, and cripple the Coastal Commission’s ability to preserve our precious,public coastal areas.