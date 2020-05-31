By

The Governor has "ordered" all those on the voting rolls should get a ballot in the mail. That includes the dead, those that have moved out of State and illegal aliens. He wants to embed a corrupt election in the former Golden State. AB 860 is the legislative approach to doing the same. The Democrats are afraid of an honest election, so they want millions of fraudulent votes (A Federal judge has already ruled that three million on the voting rolls are there illegally and must be removed—the Democrats have REFUSED to do that). Corruption? Yoi bet. Ballot harvesting is bad enough. This system allows the Democrats to figure out how many more ballots need to be submitted to win the close races. When will AG Barr take over the openly corrupt Secretary of State's office?

Urgent Legislative Action Alert! Stop the Dead From Voting!

Election Integrity Project CA, 5/29/20

Dear Election Integrity Supporters,

AB 860 was just amended this morning, and will be heard by the Senate Committee for Elections and Constitutional Amendments this coming Tuesday, June 2, at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the restrictions surrounding the government response to the COVID-19 crisis, the legislature has made it possible for citizens to attend all hearings telephonically, and to register your support or opposition to bills by pushing a button on your phone.

Most of us live too far from the capitol to attend hearings in person. This accommodation allows all of us to participate!!

AB 860 repeats the mandate of the governor’s Executive Order to send vote by mail ballots (VBMs) to every registered voter in CA for the November elections. EIPCa is concerned about the number of likely deceased or relocated people still on the active voter list who should not be mailed a ballot. More importantly, the governor’s order and AB 860 mandate also sending ballots to over 4.5 million inactive registrants, many of whom qualified for permanent removal ages ago.

AB 860 allows VBMs to arrive as late as 20 days after Election Day and still be counted, and gives access to Remote Access VBM not just to the handicapped and expats who may need it but to ALL voters.

We hope you will consider participating in this hearing and weighing in. The number will be posted at https://selc.senate.ca.gov/content/2020-hearings-1 the day before the hearing, Monday, June 1.



If you are a constituent of one of the committee members (Umberg-chair, Nielsen-vice chair, Hertzberg, Leyva, Stern) feel free to send them a constituent email.

You may read the text of the bill at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billCompareClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200AB860&showamends=false

You may read EIPCa’s letter of opposition by clicking HERE.

We are working hard to bring attention to any proposed pandemic-related adjustments to the November election that may be unnecessary and may jeopardize the integrity of the election.