US Universities And Retirees Are Funding The Technology Behind China’s Surveillance State

Buzz Feed, 5/30/19

Millions of dollars from US university endowments, foundations, and retirement plans have helped fund two billion-dollar Chinese facial recognition startups: SenseTime and Megvii. The Chinese government is using their technologies to surveil and profile its own citizens.

HONG KONG — Princeton University and the US’s largest public pension plan are among a number of stateside organizations funding technology behind the Chinese government’s unprecedented surveillance of some 11 million people of Muslim ethnic minorities.

Since 2017, Chinese authorities have detained more than a million Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in political reeducation camps in the country’s northwest region of Xinjiang, identifying them, in part, with facial recognition software created by two companies: SenseTime, based in Hong Kong, and Beijing’s Megvii. A BuzzFeed News investigation has found that US universities, private foundations, and retirement funds entrusted their money to investors that, in turn, plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into these two startups over the last three years. Using that capital, SenseTime and Megvii have grown into billion-dollar industry leaders, partnering with government agencies and other private companies to develop tools for the Communist Party’s social control of its citizens.

Also among the diverse group of institutions helping to finance China’s surveillance state: the Alaska Retirement Management Board, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the Rockefeller Foundation all of which are “limited partners” in private equity funds that invested in SenseTime or Megvii. And even as congressional leaders, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, have championed a bill to condemn human rights abuses in Xinjiang, their own states’ public employee pension funds are invested in companies building out the Chinese government’s system for tracking Uighurs.

“The story here is why private equity firms and venture capitalists are aiding the government of China, which has a history of surveilling and curtailing behavior deemed inappropriate to the goals of the Communist Party,” said one US-based technology investor, who declined to be named for fear of ruining business relationships. Being a limited partner is “not an excuse” for ignorance, he added, noting that any organization deploying millions of dollars should bear some of that responsibility.

In statements to BuzzFeed News, SenseTime and Megvii distanced their technologies from what’s happening in the region and downplayed the significance of US funding.

“SenseTime’s success in original AI research and commercialization has attracted top-tier investors from around the world,” the company said in a statement, which also noted that it welcomed regulation of facial recognition tools. “We have always been committed to fair and responsible applications of AI technology and we take this duty of care seriously.”

Megvii told BuzzFeed News its “solutions are not designed or customized to target or label ethnic groups. We are concerned about the well-being and safety of individuals, not about monitoring any particular demographic groups.”

Recently, the US has been ramping up its trade war against China. In the last two weeks, the Trump administration has increased tariffs on certain Chinese goods by $200 billion, kneecapped telecoms giant Huawei with an executive order, and considered banning several Chinese technology manufacturers from working with US companies, according to reports. US institutional investors, however, remain financially entangled with China’s facial recognition leaders.

An analysis by BuzzFeed News of known private equity and venture capital investors in the two largest Chinese facial recognition companies shows that US dollars are facilitating the Communist Party’s surveillance of ethnic minorities. BuzzFeed News used PitchBook, a private equity research outfit, and combed through public financial disclosures to understand which institutions committed capital to firms that ended up backing SenseTime and Megvii.

While the data is incomplete — not all limited partners are required to publicly disclose their investments in venture or private equity firms — it paints a stark picture of the US organizations that stand to benefit financially as these startups grow and expand their government work. BuzzFeed News identified six prominent universities and at least 19 public pension plans or retirement systems that have an indirect interest in at least one of the two companies.

“It is disturbing that American companies, researchers, and investors are helping facilitate grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang.”

When asked if they were aware their money was indirectly funding the surveillance of Uighurs, most institutional investors did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment. Some declined to comment. Only one, the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA), responded on the record saying it would evaluate its investment.

That Chinese authorities have deployed SenseTime and Megvii technologies in Xinjiang is hardly a secret. A recent study found that local authorities were employing Megvii platform Face++ for personal identification recognition on a mobile app to collect data on Turkic Muslim minorities. Media reports have described SenseTime’s joint security ventures in Xinjiang, while BuzzFeed News also found the company partnered with Infinova, a New Jersey–based security camera manufacturer that provides surveillance systems to Xinjiang officials.

Authorities have used software and devices from those firms to effectively create a police state in the region, which is home to more than 11 million Uighurs. Experts and US government officials estimate that at least a million Muslim and religious minorities are currently detained in internment camps, while those who’ve escaped have reported being subjected to torture, abuse, and political indoctrination.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a long-standing critic of the Chinese government, called the oppression in Xinjiang “a wake-up call” to companies on how advanced technologies can be used for nefarious purposes. “It is disturbing that American companies, researchers, and investors are helping facilitate grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang,” he told BuzzFeed News.

One Silicon Valley venture capitalist, who also requested anonymity for fear of jeopardizing business relationships, told BuzzFeed News human rights issues like those in Xinjiang may not be a consideration for institutional investors in private equity funds.

“As long as [limited partners] are making money, no one will care about human rights violations,” he said. “Do you think CalPERS cares as long as they’re making money?”

CalPERS or the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the US’s largest public pension fund with more than $350 billion in assets, declined to comment for this story.