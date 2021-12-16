USC Allows Terrorist Student, Wanting to Kill Jews, to Stay on Campus and in Classes

By

If you are a Jewish student at USC, you are no safe. A self proclaimed terrorist is on campus, with the stated goal that Jews should be killed. The USC Administration support the terrorist by allowing her to stay on campus. Now that this is in the open, how come the LAPD or the FBI have not arrested the terrorist? How many Jews must be killed before our government or the USC Administration acts? “A group of University of Southern California faculty members are demanding the school take action against a Palestinian student who posted several antisemitic tweets, including one saying she wanted “to kill every motherf——-g Zionist.” In an open letter addressed to the university president, provost, and board chairman published Dec. 1, the faculty said a lack of university action against “ongoing open expressions of anti-Semitism and Zionophobia” would mean “tacit endorsement” of hate speech. You know if a student wanted to kill blacks, Hispanics or Asians the wrath of government, public opinion and the media spotlight would force this person into jail or hiding. But, I guess it is OK to threaten Jews at USC. Anybody still donating to this racist University?

A USC student tweeted ‘kill every motherf——ing Zionist.’ Zionist faculty are unhappy with USC’s response.

Louis Keene, Forward, 12/3/21

A group of University of Southern California faculty members are demanding the school take action against a Palestinian student who posted several antisemitic tweets, including one saying she wanted “to kill every motherf——-g Zionist.”

In an open letter addressed to the university president, provost, and board chairman published Dec. 1, the faculty said a lack of university action against “ongoing open expressions of anti-Semitism and Zionophobia” would mean “tacit endorsement” of hate speech.

“The silence of our leadership on this matter is alienating, hurtful, and depressing,” the letter reads.

The student, Yasmeen Mashayekh, says she has faced consequences already. According to Mashayekh, who is a student in the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, she has been fired from her campus job and removed from the Viterbi Graduate Student Association website — which had previously listed her as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion senator.

Additionally, the Viterbi school condemned the remarks from its Twitter account on Nov. 24, albeit somewhat indirectly, saying, “Even though the statements at issue are legally protected, we understand they are disturbing. USC rejects and condemns hatred in all its forms.”

The 60 USC professors and administrators who signed the letter want more. They have called on university leadership to “publicly and explicitly rebuke” Mashayekh. And while they refrained from seeking her expulsion from the graduate student senate, they seemingly implied that desired outcome, saying, “School officials should determine what to do about her appropriation of the title: ‘DEI Senator for the Engineering School.’”

The persistence of the faculty group underscores its frustration with how the school has addressed antagonism of Zionist Jews on a campus often ranked among the nation’s friendliest to Jewish students. Self-identified Zionist faculty have now signed three open letters to university administration since 2020, when the undergraduate student body vice president, Rose Ritch, resigned after facing a torrent of social media vitriol for being a Zionist. But their failure to draw a greater response may signal the administration’s limited interest in getting involved.

Mashayekh began posting the inflammatory tweets in May as violent conflict raged between Israel and the Palestinian territories. Some of the tweets were in Arabic, such as one which can be interpreted as “curse the Jews.” (Mashayekh maintains the language is milder and refers specifically to occupiers of Palestinian land rather than all Jews.)

The tweets were later taken down, but were documented and recirculated by Canary Mission, a controversial organization known for doxxing pro-Palestinian activists on college campuses.

In another tweet screencapped by the Canary Mission, Mashayekh appeared to share a video with the comments, “A Jew’s head was set ablaze” and “Long live the heroes’ arms.”

The posts sparked outrage among Jews at USC and on social media, including calls for the student’s expulsion from the school.

Defending her posts, Mashayekh tweeted Nov. 29 that she was “trying to normalize the language of resistance regardless of what that looks like.” She added that she had been visited by the FBI as a result of a harassment campaign against her by Canary Mission and StopAntisemitism.org.