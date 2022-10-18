By

With apologies to my good friends that attended USC, like Alan Brandstater, Jim Lacy and Joel Strom, USC has become the University of Sex and Collectives. “For years, universities across the nation have hosted Sex Week events every year. Now, the University of Southern California has decided to get in on the action, as this week several student groups at USC will host the campus’ inaugural Sex Week. On tap? “Buy a sex toy, make 21+ pottery and experiment with ‘plant-play,’” reported USC Annenberg Media. “We felt it was the right time to help openly address that young adulthood is when many people have sex, or are thinking about what type of sexual identity, practices, community, gender really fits who they are,” USC Student Health said in a statement to Annenberg Media.” You do not have to join a fraternity or sorority at USC to learn all about sex. Instead of learning at a frat party, you will be able to learn about sex in classrooms, conferences rooms and in the Student Union.

USC debuts inaugural Sex Week, will include ‘plant play,’ ‘sexploration tent’

JENNIFER KABBANY – College FIX, 10/17/22

For years, universities across the nation have hosted Sex Week events every year.

Now, the University of Southern California has decided to get in on the action, as this week several student groups at USC will host the campus’ inaugural Sex Week.

On tap? “Buy a sex toy, make 21+ pottery and experiment with ‘plant-play,’” reported USC Annenberg Media.

“We felt it was the right time to help openly address that young adulthood is when many people have sex, or are thinking about what type of sexual identity, practices, community, gender really fits who they are,” USC Student Health said in a statement to Annenberg Media.

A calendar of this week’s activities posted online spells out the details.

“Exploring Sensuality and Herbalism,” slated for Tuesday, will be a “virtual evening of plant-play and exploring pleasure, sensuality, and herbalism.”

Also on Tuesday is “Playing with others: Creating sex-positive communities,” an in-person event that is “adult themed” and “shame-free,” the university’s website states.

A “Sexploration Tent” set for Wednesday will include “an inclusive and interactive sex-positive hangout space featuring representatives from Feelmore (Oakland/Berkeley retail adult goods) who will showcase some of their top products – including a select number for sale – and Sex Positive L.A.-based Intimacy Coordinator and Empowerment Coach Erin Tillman who will answer your anonymous questions about intimacy and sex,” its online description states.

Also on Wednesday is “Pleasure and Identities: Workshop with Ev’yan Whitney, Sexuality Doula,” the calendar states.

USC is the latest campus to launch a Sex Week, a tradition that originated at the Ivy League universities well over a decade ago.

“Yale pioneered the hosting of a campus ‘Sex Week’—a festival of sleaze, porn, and debauchery, dressed up as sex education. I encountered this tawdry tradition as an undergrad, and my book documents the events of Sex Week, including the screening in classrooms of hard-core pornography and the giving of permission to sex toy manufacturers and porn production companies to market their products to students,” according to former College Fix editor Nathan Harden, author of “Sex and God at Yale.”

Since then, dozens of student groups across the nation have followed suit. Over the years workshops such as “Masturbation for Manifestation,” “Butt Stuff 2.0: The Pegging,” “Sex and Pain: From Ow to Wow” and “Negotiating Successful Threesomes” have been hosted.

During the height of COVID, when universities went online, the Sex Weeks took a hiatus, but they’re back.

Earlier this year, Tulane University’s Sex Week included a gallery dedicated to the “vast spectrum of genitalia.” This month, universities such as Wake Forest and Kent State will also host Sex Weeks.