USC Killing Journalism—Becoming Sociology Promotion Instead

By

Is USC teaching how to get a story? How to do a story without bias? Is USC teaching future journalists to be objective—or are they teaching them how to be biased, abusive, and opinionated and to present just one side of the story? “In this era of dwindling newsroom resources, we’ve got a proposition for you: come spend five days with us at USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism learning about how race, ethnicity, education level, socioeconomic status and even your ZIP code influence health and go home with a $1,000-$3,500 reporting grant (and, for five journalists, community engagement grants of up to $2,000 as well!) The USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s will bring 20 journalists to USC in late March (dates TBD) for the all-expenses-paid 2019 California Fellowship. A USC journalist is an ideologue, using the media to present a distorted view of facts and the world. I would not hire a USC journalism graduate to write food reviews—it would become an excuse to denounce oil, capitalism and “food inequality” caused by climate change. Sad—no wonder mainstream media has collapsed into CNN/LA Times style fiction and hate.

USC Center for Health Journalism—Training

USC, 11/11/19

In this era of dwindling newsroom resources, we’ve got a proposition for you: come spend five days with us at USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism learning about how race, ethnicity, education level, socioeconomic status and even your ZIP code influence health and go home with a $1,000-$3,500 reporting grant (and, for five journalists, community engagement grants of up to $2,000 as well!)

The USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s will bring 20 journalists to USC in late March (dates TBD) for the all-expenses-paid 2019 California Fellowship.

The Fellowship will take an in-depth look at how socioeconomic status interacts with community conditions to affect an individual’s prospects for health and also examine how California is responding to the changes to the health and social safety net being sought by the Trump Administration.

The reporting grants are meant to help with the costs of producing a substantive explanatory or investigative project on a health issue (broadly defined) important to your community. Each Fellow will also receive six months of mentoring by a senior journalist. Up to two Fellows will be eligible for a $3,500 reporting grant for a project on the health or well-being of children 5 and under in Los Angeles County. And up to five Fellows will receive an additional $1,000-$2,000 for community engagement, as well as six months of specialized mentoring on creative ways to involve their communities in their reporting and maximize the impact of their work. Recent projects have focused not just on traditional health topics, but sex ed controversies and the impacts of gang violence, toxic stress, environmental contaminants and the opioid epidemic.

The Fellowship week is jam-packed with workshops, seminars and field trips that will help you understand the relationship between a community’s health and the health of the individuals who live there. From experts in various fields and prize-winning journalists, Fellows learn new ways of thinking about the health of their communities — and effective ways of explaining them to their audiences. Each Fellowship also features a half-day project workshop for Fellows and their editors, whom we bring in at our expense.

Who Can Apply

The Fellowship is open to print, broadcast and online journalists in California, as well as journalists based elsewhere who contribute to California media outlets or to national outlets with a California footprint. Both newsroom staffers and freelance contributors are encouraged to apply. And it’s not just health reporters we’re looking for. We define health very broadly. Through past Fellowships, general assignment reporters as well as education, criminal justice, county and state government and environment reporters have found new ways to think about their coverage. 2017 Fellow Mackenzie Mays, then an education reporter for the Fresno Bee, said, “The program has helped me think outside the box, particularly when it comes to community engagement and reaching new audiences. As someone who does not cover health, the workshop has made me think of the many ways health can spill over into other parts of people’s lives.”

To encourage collaboration between mainstream and ethnic media, preference will be given to applicants who propose a joint project for use by both media outlets.

For more information about how to apply, visit CenterforHealthJournalism.org. The deadline to apply is January 15, 2020. We strongly encourage a conversation about your proposed project before you apply. Email Martha Shirk at CAHealth@usc.edu to arrange

Visit Our Website

email: cahealth@usc.edu

web: http://www.centerforhealthjournalism.org