USC Promotes Racism/Bigotry and New Version of KKK on Campus–#blacklivesmatter

By Madison Snaric,USC Annenberg Media, 11/18/16

Student centers and the student government worked together to place Black Lives Matter banners on lamp posts across USC’s campus Thursday morning.

Graduate Student Government (GSG) vice president Kris Coombs had first proposed the idea in September.

Cultural centers including Center for Black Cultural & Student Affairs, Asian Pacific American Student Services, El Centro Chicano and LGBT Resource Center, along with GSG and USG, worked with USC administration to have the banners approved.

Black Lives Matter was started in 2013 by three women after the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

“To all the minority students, whether it be by race, gender identity, class, ability, the list goes on and on, we want all those students to know that their student governments are advocating for them,” Coombs said. “We are in meetings with administrators and we bring these issues up every single chance that we get.”

Students planned to put the banners up before Election Day but the process took longer than expected, Coombs said.

“This is a very bold move and I didn’t think the university would [allow] this. But I’m really happy that they’re up there,” said student Mars Similien immediately after seeing the banners in the campus center.

Student Anouska Choraria believes these banners are important and add a different element to the conversation.

“I think visually seeing something is a constant reminder to people, so they can be aware of what’s happening,” she said.

But some students don’t believe the banners are enough to address diversity issues on campus.

“They’re not a real solution. USC is avoiding the diversity issue that is on campus. They’re trying to promote diversity, which is why I transferred here this semester, but unfortunately the Trojan family hasn’t really showed up in that way I was expecting it to,” said student Rodrigo Zepeda.

Earlier this week, the founders of Black Lives Matter issued an official statement to Mic on Trump’s election.

“What is true today — and has been true since the seizure of this land — is that when black people and women build power, white people become resentful,” the statement reads. “Last week, that resentment manifested itself in the election of a white supremacist to the highest office in American government.”