In the Income Reduction Act there is $3 billion for the U.S. Post Office to buy environment harming electric vehicles. At the same time the Post Office has announced their effort to increase inflation in the nation—during the Christmas Holiday season they will raise the cost of postage. Who says those earning less than $400,000 will not have their taxes raised. This is a tax. The worst news is that this will cause even more people to use other services to deliver packages and greeting cards. Oh, what happens when they have to get new batteries? The batteries are toxic and dangerous to the earth and climate. Just another example of the disaster of the Biden Administration. Temporary? Do not be surprise if they keep the increases permanent.

USPS Announces Proposed Temporary Price Increases For 2022 Holiday Season

KTHS, 8/17/22

The United States Postal Service, (USPS) has released its proposed temporary rate adjustment in expectation of increased number of packages being sent during the holiday season.

The planned peak-season pricing, which was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Tuesday, Aug. 9 would affect prices on various commercial and domestic competitive parcels.

Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground are the ones set to have their prices go up, however, international packages are unaffected, according to USPS officials.

“Pending favorable review by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at 12 a.m. Central on Oct. 2, and remain in place until 12 a.m. Central Jan. 22, 2023,” said officials with USPS.

This rate adjustment is “similar” to ones in past holiday seasons where the extra rate goes toward the extra handling needed to push through the busy fall and winter months.

“This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices,” said officials. “No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative.”

Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express:

Commercial: $0.75 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes. $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. $0.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $2.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Retail: $0.95 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes. $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. $1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $3.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $6.45 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground:

Commercial: $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. $0.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $1.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Retail: $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. $0.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $2.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $5.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



Product Current Planned Increase Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit (DDU) Starts at $3.50 25 cents Parcel Select DSCF Starts at $3.77 75 cents Parcel Select DNDC Starts at $4.84 75 cents USPS Connect Local Starts at $3.95 No change Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU) Starts at $2.32 No change Parcel Select Lightweight (DSCF and DNDC) Starts at $2.72 No change Parcel Return Service Starts at $3.37 No change