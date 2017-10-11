Utilities Could Install EV Charging At Beaches, Schools Under CA Bills

I bet when you pay your utility bill, you are paying for the energy you use? Wrong—thanks to Jerry Brown and the Democrats, you energy bill will go up, so the 4% that own electric vehicles can get FREE re-charging—with you paying for the re-charge and the Tens of millions for the charging stations at parks and beaches.

“The measures would allow electric utilities to propose and install an unspecified number of stations and bill ratepayers for the expense—subject to approval by energy regulators.

UC Davis electric vehicle researcher Gil Tal says the state needs more places for drivers to plug in, to meet its goal of putting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads in less than a decade.

“In order to get there, we need more infrastructure than what we have right now,” Tal says. “Without public investment, without the utilities, no one will install chargers at schools, no one will install chargers at parks.”

Critics of the measures question why ratepayers who do not own electric vehicles should pay to install charging stations.

Why is Texas growing? Because Sacramento Democrats steal from you via taxes, utility bills and affordable housing mandates, among others. We are the highest taxed State in the nation—and that is without the hidden taxes like the re-charging station.