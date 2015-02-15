Utility Commissioner’s Emails Reveal Smart Meter Conspiracy–Smoking Gun

Michael Peevey, the disgraced former head of the California Public Utilities Commission is the husband of Democrat State Senator Carol Liu. That may be why he was able to get away with his shenanigans. Just this past week the FBI raided his home and took files, computers and documents. We will see what they find. But this much we know, the Democrat scam of “smart-meters is real”. We knew they would over charge and the meters created health problems. Now we know Peevey and PG&E knew as well. This new information will help the lawsuits on the conspiracy of the CPUC and the utilities to harm California citizens.
When will the first RICO ACT lawsuit be filed against PG&E, Peevey, LIU and others possibly involved in this multi-billion scam?
Utility Commissioner’s Emails Reveal Smart Meter Conspiracy
by Josh del Sol, dcclosthesline, 2/213/15
FAT CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG: Evidence has now been made public of illegal actions and collusion between former California Public Utilities Commission president Michael Peevey and utility PG&E, as criminal investigations continue.
As part of a federal and state investigation into what appears to be systemic corruption involving former senior executives at PG&E and the California Public Utilities Commission, 65,000 emails have been publicly released, revealing collusion and conspiracy.
Former commission president Michael Peevey and former PG&E Vice President Brian Cherry are wishing investigators would have been kept in the dark. The pair privately discussed problems with so-called “smart” meters, violating their own rules of procedure while admitting to health harm and overbilling problems – which several thousand Californians had been warning about since 2010.
Details continue to surface, as press and researchers continue to delve into the mountain of collusion.
It is perhaps justly ironic that we now see, made public, the private email correspondence of those who have teamed up to deploy technology which, according to a 2012 US Congressional Research report, facilitates unprecedented in-home surveillance.
Here are some highlights from their correspondence:
1) Peevey knew – since 2010 – that “smart” meters can cause physical harm.
And he believed PG&E should do something about it, albeit “quietly”. However, instead of regulating the utility to ensure public safety, he deferred his lawful duty to PG&E – the entity causing the harm.
From a 2010 email:
“Peevey wanted PG&E to keep it quiet,” writes Sandi Maurer, Director of the EMF Safety Network. “He didn’t want other customers, or the rest of the world to know there’s a problem with smart meters causing customers pain.”
2) Peevey said after a “smart” meter was installed on his vacation home, his bill more than doubled.
Sunday’s LA Times reported this one. “Obviously something is wrong,” Peevey wrote to Cherry in 2011. “I would like an explanation.”
PG&E reacted immediately to perform a “deep dive investigation” into the billing situation at the 3,118-square-foot Sea Ranch home on the Northern California coast.
There have been tens of thousands of billing complaints in California, revealing a widespread, systemic overbilling problem which appears to be the case everywhere “smart” meters are installed.
In fact, not all of the “smart” meters have been installed in California – as thousands of customers have refused and 57 local governments don’t want them – and there are now obvious issues with those that were installed.
Thanks to multi-year efforts of advocate groups like EMF Safety Network and StopSmartMeters!, the cat is now out of the bag as to how dangerous and corrupt the grand plans of people like Michael Peevey have been. The CPUC and PG&E knew that people were being harmed and they colluded to silence the truth.
The story continues to unfold
We encourage you to stay tuned as more revelations come out by the day. With the judge-shopping scandal, ex-Commissioner Peevey’s home computers, hard drives and smart phones were seized in January by investigators. This has already led to more evidence of collusion in the multi-billion dollar bailout of the San Onofre nuclear power plant in 2013.
As utility and political leaders from around the country toasted Michael Peevey last night on a “job well done”, truth advocates will continue to sift through emails. We can only guess what will be revealed in the coming months. However, it appears that it won’t be a comfortable retirement for those who broke their own rules and brushed aside safety in order to push through the multi-billion dollar boondoggle that is the wireless “smart” grid.
His bill doubled? Well I have a garage light system in apartments that seldom if ever went over $12-$14.00 a month. It regularly runs $15.00 or more. The difference it has a smart meter.
Notice the story does not mention the issue of smart meter intrusion in your house without permission to contact and monitor computer chip run appliances. That the electricity company then sells that information. What right does government have to know if you own or run a low end TV or an expensive $2,000 TV? How about if you brew coffe or tea?
Big Brother forced this on the people and it is time for Big Brother to reverse this and send someone in government to jail.
Where are the Whistle blowers.
I am sure some of those who attended Peevey’s going away party know of “inner Shenigans ” that take place at the publics expense.
Peevey & PG&E executives must be jailed. After all if one steals $500 he/she goes to jail while waiting a hearing.
I would have my smart meter removed, but can’t afford the $75 one-time fee and then the $10/month to not have it. Total scam!
It is a scam, but I guess the question is: is it costing you more to keep the meter (meaning, paying $20-$200+ more per month) than to pay $75 to get rid of it and $10 a month to not have it?
It is terrible that they penalize people for not wanting a device that causes sickness and costs more to use. Some states don’t even give you the option of opting out; at least CA does, for now.
It would be poetic justice if the electric utilities (PG&E, as well as SDG&E) were ordered to replace the “smart meters” back to conventional electric meters at shareholders expense, (which would make shareholders more attentive of their investment dollars) and incarcerate those involved for a long, long time. Not as “white collar” criminals, but incarcerated with the general population of rapists and murderers.
Hopefully, in this manner, ALL those who are in positions of public trust, will think twice about leading a life of corruption and greed.
Our tax dollars are being used to pay their inflated salaries, and their personnel greed must not be rewarded.
Politicians, are you paying attention????
i’m with don on all points!
Are “Faraday Cages” available to put around Smart Meters?
I would tope that those responsible both Peevey and PG&E execs would be sent to prison where they would be assigned to peddle the bicycles that power the prison generators. Great suggestion, Don. Force PG&E to replace all the Smart meters with the good old regular meters at their own expense.
Possibly someone can explain why PG&E reguires its customers to pay for all upgrades to infrastructure in advance? Public traded corporations normally ask their investors to pay for such upgrades or issue more stock to pay for these improvements. Not PG&E , now they want their customers to pay for decommissioning their Nuclear Power Generation Facilities. This is quite a set up the investors make money and never have to pay for these costs that the customers are constantly forced to pay! The California Public Utilities Commission needs to change their name , they do not serve the public by any stretch of the imagination, the public is apparently not permitted to attend their meetings. When I contacted them about attending a meeting and was told the public was not permitted to attend! What we have here is plain and simply another government , industry racket run on the public.