By

Some morning, sooner, rather than later, you will wake up to the news that the Gestapo/FBI raided Donald Trump again. How soon—they have to do it before the November 8 election—probably in the middle of October. No need for a reason, but It will be so explosive that the media will play it 24/7 as if it was the second coming of Hurricane Ian. “”The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House,” archivist Debra Steidel Wall explained in a letter on Friday, September 30. She pointed out that the embattled politician and his presidential administration may have broken the Presidential Records Act through the use of “electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.” That is the claim of a government agency run by the demented Biden. Does not mean it is true, just an extension of the Russian Hoax. Our Federal government is run more like the Mafia and Gestapo then a Constitutional Republic.

‘Utter Disregard For Rule Of Law’: National Archive Implies FBI May Plan Second Raid Of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home For Missing White House Documents

By: Alexandra Stone, Radar, 10/2/22

Donald Trump‘s personal office at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by the FBI on Monday, August 8. Now, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) implied authorities have cause to search the former president’s properties yet again.

NARA made it clear there are still a number of documents that were never returned after the 76-year-old officially left the White House in 2020.

“The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House,” archivist Debra Steidel Wall explained in a letter on Friday, September 30.

She pointed out that the embattled politician and his presidential administration may have broken the Presidential Records Act through the use of “electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.”

Steidel Wall also noted that the Department of Justice would decide whether or not to “initiate an action for the recovery of records” that had been “unlawfully removed” from the White House, implying another raid could be on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

Steidel Wall’s letter came in response to a request from House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Maloney reiterated in an emailed statement that a number of documents have not been received from the White House, and that presidential records “are the property of the American people.” She also claimed it was “outrageous” that the important records are still “unaccounted for” nearly two years after Trump left office.

As Radar previously reported, authorities confiscated at least 33 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Among the items were photographs, personally written notes and 43 empty folders labeled “confidential.”

The FBI also discovered four sets documents marked Top Secret, three sets of Secret security clearance documents and three others that were marked Confidential.

Trump is currently under federal investigation for mishandling of classified documents and potential violations of the Espionage Act.