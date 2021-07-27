By

In Nazi Germany Jews had to wear yellow armbands. In the California town of Montclair those who refuse to take an experimental drug—and not told what the risks are—will start wearing yellow stickers. “A California city has ordered its employees to wear a sticker identifying their fully vaccinated status if they choose to come to work without a mask, amid a growing global trend of distinguishing the vaxxed from the uninjected. The city of Montclair, located in California’s Pomona Valley, has decreed that starting next week, employees “who want to work without a mask will have to wear a sticker showing they’ve had a Covid shot. This is what fascism looks like—will the people of Montclair and California accept being in a1930’s German like State.

Vaccinated employees of California city required to wear stickers if they want to work without masks

RT, 7/23/21

The city of Montclair, located in California’s Pomona Valley, has decreed that starting next week, employees who want to work without a mask will have to wear a sticker showing they’ve had a Covid shot.

According to City Manager Edward Starr, the policy is designed to ensure that Montclair is in compliance with a June directive issued by California’s workplace safety board, which instructs all vaccinated workers in the state to submit evidence or sign a pledge they have been vaccinated if they choose to abstain from wearing a face mask.

In response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California issued new guidance in April stating that fully vaccinated individuals could forgo masks in most settings.

The city official claimed that California’s Department of Public Health was encouraging the use of stickers on employee ID badges “to demonstrate they have been fully vaccinated.” He dismissed the notion that the labels could be seen as potentially problematic, and stressed that the policy would help the city to fulfill state and federal guidelines.

Starr also pointed to the fact that the CDC offers a selection of printable stickers th