Van Jones is Racist by His OWN Words

CNN’s Van Jones: “Even the most well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain”

by Adam Ford, DISRN, 5/30/20 ·

CNN’s Van Jones on Friday accused all white people of being racist, saying, “Even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.”

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, you know, people like that – ‘oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities.’



But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation.



A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up the phone and tell the police, ‘It’s a black man, African-American man, come get him.’ So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.”

In another part of the segment, Jones mocked white people’s concern and desire to learn after racist acts occur, saying, “White people are always innocent — and their innocence constitutes their crime”:

“James Baldwin said it best: White people in these situations are always innocent. [mocking] ‘Oh my G*d, I can’t believe this, teach me, educate me, help me understand, how did this happen, talk to me, tell me something, tell me what to do.’ White people are always innocent — and their innocence constitutes their crime. It is too late to be innocent.”