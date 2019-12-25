VCCCD Joins Community Colleges Statewide to Support Undocumented Students with Action Week

By

I do not know how I missed this. The Community Colleges of California—especially those in Ventura County, used a week in October to praise, support, promote criminal activity. Instead of celebrating freedom, our tax supported colleges promoted folks that broke the law. “VCCCD is part of the nation’s largest post-secondary education system, which serves the largest number of undocumented students in California. When undocumented young people pursue education and careers, they can create new, brighter futures for themselves, their families and their communities. VCCCD has adopted policies and procedures consistent with protecting all students, regardless of immigration status, and has created partnerships with community organizations to help the district’s undocumented students access legal assistance and other services.” How can we tell our students to obey the law if the “adults” are praising and supporting law breakers. The next time a bond or tax measure supporting community colleges is on the ballot, remember this: these schools are promoting criminals and law breaking. Is that how our money should be spent?

Maria Ortiz, at left, a Mexican immigrant has been living in the United States for 23 years. “I am single. I work so hard to stay. I never needed support from the government,” Ortiz said. She is not a citizen and works as a janitor, she said during an immigration protest outside Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. ///ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: – MINDY SCHAUER, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER – Shot 111713 – immig.fast.11.19 Advocates for immigration reform will camp our near the office of Rep. Ed Royce for five days, where they will stage a fast. They are asking OC’s Republican leaders in Congress to publicly support an overhaul to the nation’s immigration laws, including the so-called pathway to citizenship that would create a process for some 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally the right to become citizens.

VCCCD Joins Community Colleges Statewide to Support Undocumented Students with Action Week

Events to take place at each VCCCD campus Oct. 14-18

Ventura County Community College District, 10/3/19

CAMARILLO, Calif. (October 3, 2019) –Ventura County Community College District and its four campuses–Moorpark, Oxnard, Ventura and Ventura College East Campus in Santa Paula–join community colleges across the state for Undocumented Student Action Week, Oct. 14-18, to advocate and provide support services for undocumented students.

VCCCD is part of the nation’s largest post-secondary education system, which serves the largest number of undocumented students in California. When undocumented young people pursue education and careers, they can create new, brighter futures for themselves, their families and their communities. VCCCD has adopted policies and procedures consistent with protecting all students, regardless of immigration status, and has created partnerships with community organizations to help the district’s undocumented students access legal assistance and other services.

“As part of our commitment to all our students, Oxnard College recently launched the Dream Resource Center, where undocumented students, their families and allies have access to comprehensive services,” said Chancellor Greg Gillespie. “All our staff, faculty and administrators at VCCCD are dedicated to keeping our campuses as safe spaces for all students, where they can focus on learning and expanding their opportunities.”

Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges and Ventura College East Campus will hold events throughout the week to educate and support students, employees and the community. The events will focus on building connections among undocumented students, disseminating information about how to access funding for immigration defense proceedings and providing referrals to legal service providers. Activities will also reinforce state policies that protect student rights and privacy.

Undocumented Student Action Week is supported statewide by California Community Colleges, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the Community College League of California, the Student Senate for California Community Colleges and Immigrants Rising.

Students, allies, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to attend Undocumented Students Action Week events. For more information visit VCCCD.edu.

