The good news is that even socialists find out they can’t pay for total control of families and businesses. This is an ‘I TOLD YOU SO MOMENT.” While this is about Ventura County, I am sending this to the Mayor of San Diego, who has been promoting this socialist, money losing proposal for his community. Maybe they can save millions by tossing it in the trash can. “Cities across Ventura County are moving some energy accounts back to Southern California Edison, the investor-owned utility they left in pursuit of greener power. The change is to avoid paying higher energy rates, which for many agencies amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars more in annual bills were they to remain with Clean Power Alliance. The joint powers authority formed in 2017 with the goal of procuring renewable energy at a lower cost, giving traditional power companies competition and stimulating the local and regional economy through capital investments. The counties of Los Angeles and Ventura and 30 cities within them comprise the Clean Power Alliance, started with a $10 million loan from Los Angeles County (the repayment date was recently pushed to Sept. 30, 2020, the second such extension). Note that the Ventura County effort can not pay back the loan, is in its second extension. The question now is when does it go into default? If your town has done this or thinking of doing it, give this article to your elected officials—this is a guaranteed money loser!

Ventura County cities plan return to Southern California Edison for some energy accounts

Arlene Martinez, Ventura County Star, 6/23/19

Cities across Ventura County are moving some energy accounts back to Southern California Edison, the investor-owned utility they left in pursuit of greener power.

The change is to avoid paying higher energy rates, which for many agencies amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars more in annual bills were they to remain with Clean Power Alliance. The joint powers authority formed in 2017 with the goal of procuring renewable energy at a lower cost, giving traditional power companies competition and stimulating the local and regional economy through capital investments.

The counties of Los Angeles and Ventura and 30 cities within them comprise the Clean Power Alliance, started with a $10 million loan from Los Angeles County (the repayment date was recently pushed to Sept. 30, 2020, the second such extension).

It has grown to be the state’s largest community choice aggregation program, and it’s experiencing some growing pains, which officials say are due to several factors, some outside their control.

CPA says the bill increases, which impact its highest 1 percent of users, were propelled in part by a series of rate hikes by Edison and a spike in exit fees charged by California’s Public Utility Commission on its customers.

Edison changed rates four times in five months, said CPA’s Executive Director Ted Bardacke. In at least one case, he along with the rest of the public had three days’ notice to respond.

“These changes had unanticipated rate increases on us,” he said.

The Clean Power Alliance also didn’t take fully into account that its moderate climate would generate less revenue when compared with Edison’s much larger service area, which includes hotter communities that generate high summer bills, officials said.

Community choice aggregation programs work like this: Governments band together to buy storage and renewable energy, which is distributed through the infrastructure of Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric and other existing companies that own it. In the case of Clean Power Alliance, a board member from each participating agency votes to award power contracts and set rates.

Ratepayers are automatically part of a community choice aggregator, unless they opt out.

To close a revenue gap, the Clean Power Alliance will also be using unbundled Renewable Energy Credits, which the board’s own policy discourages. The credits are certificates showing clean energy was produced somewhere; they aren’t the actual energy, which must be purchased separately. The online news site Vox describes them as the opposite of a carbon tax.

CPA said the credits won’t be used for the 100% product, but once energy gets dumped into the grid, it’s not really possible to separate it out by household.

Many community choice aggregators have bought the unbundled credits in their startup years, Bardacke noted. “It continues to be discouraged, and we think this is a temporary situation.”

Residents aren’t impacted by the rate increases, which are affecting only the top 1,800 users — roughly 1 percent of all customers but which use a significant amount of CPA’s load.

Were all 1 percent to leave CPA, revenue would drop from around $975 million to $750 million, Camarillo City Council member Tony Trembley and CPA board member said during the June 17 City Council meeting.

Unless they opted out of the Clean Power Alliance, or changed tiers, residents will continue to pay whatever mix their elected representatives chose. There were three options: 36%, which is a 1-2% decrease to SCE base rates; 50%, which is an up to 1% decrease to SCE’s base rates; and 100%, which is 7-9% higher than SCE base rates.

Leaving, staying and both

The rates impact high-use accounts that cover street and highway lighting and outdoor area lighting, and pumping and agriculture. At the June 6 meeting, CPA’s board approved increases of 37% to 47%, depending on the tier each jurisdiction selected.

Camarillo, Moorpark, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks are returning to Edison accounts related to streetlights, while Ventura and Simi Valley are exploring their options.

Ventura’s City Council will vote Monday on whether to move all electricity accounts to Edison. The city set a 100% tier, meaning its rate had already jumped 9% compared to Edison’s base rate, which cost $400,000 more, city estimates previously showed.

With the new rate structure, Ventura’s overall electricity costs would climb by 20.8%, compared to Edison’s base rate, Joe Yahner, the city’s environmental sustainability wrote in a staff report.

It also stood to potentially lose hundreds of thousands more because of a unique agreement the city has with Edison related to its franchise fee. Under the deal, Ventura gets an extra 1 percent on all energy Edison sells in the city, estimated last year to be $800,000.

“At this point, we are still uncertain as to the exact impacts on revenue from SCE,” Yahner told The Star in May.

The County of Ventura is staying put, including in its 2019-20 budget just under $1.4 million more to pay for 100% energy and absorb the increases, Supervisor Kelly Long said.

Long said she plans to ask for accounts in the Piru area to be removed from Edison because it’s an economically depressed area. Long, who voted against the 100% tier, requested a staff update after the first quarter to get a better sense of the actual costs.

“I’m very concerned about the pricing fees,” she said.

Ojai, which set a default rate of 100 percent, hasn’t yet discussed shifting payments, but if it comes up during Tuesday’s budget meeting, Mayor Johnny Johnston said he wouldn’t support a move.

“I consider climate change to be a top priority and will support remaining in the Clean Power Alliance,” he wrote in an email. “I will offer offsetting savings to cover what I believe are temporary increases in the energy cost.

Oxnard is moving its street lighting accounts to Edison, which will save the city $206,00 per year compared to if it it stayed with CPA, said Public Works Director Rosemary Gaglione.

But Oxnard will stay in the 100% tier for the rest of its accounts, a decision the City Council voted on last year. Those bills will climb 9% higher than the Edison base rate.

Moorpark’s City Council voted at its June 19 meeting to move the impacted accounts to save roughly $62,000 over the next year. Its other accounts are staying at or just below Edison’s base rate, because it opted for the 50% tier.

Camarillo’s policymakers did the same, voting June 17 to move 108 of its accounts to Edison to save $232,000 over the next year. Its other accounts are set at 36%, which will save the city 1% to 2% compared to Edison’s base rate.

Southern California Edison customers were automatically enrolled in the Clean Power Alliance unless they opted out. Here’s a look at residential customers who opted out and changed tiers, by city. Thousand Oaks moved its street lighting account but is keeping other affected accounts intact, for a jump of $70,000, according to City Council member Claudia Bill-de la Peña, a CPA board member. The city can easily absorb the increase, she said.

“You cannot put a price tag on saving the environment and human lives.”

Simi Valley’s bills will climb $325,000 if it does nothing, Deputy City Manager Samantha Argabrite said. “We are still evaluating” our options, she said. “We want to make a fiscally responsible decision for the taxpayers.”

Simi’s council chose a 36% tier, which was to have dropped its energy costs slightly and still is expected to for unaffected accounts. That includes residential customers, Argabrite said. CPA “still offers a potential cost savings” for them.

Clean Power Alliance’s board blames Edison

During the course of the various council and supervisor meetings, several board members accused Edison of withholding key information and subsidizing large customers on the backs of residential and small-business customers.

“Obviously SCE is not being very cooperative for competitive reasons, and this will all be ironed out over the next few months,” Bill-de la Peña told The Star.

Trembley told the council he wasn’t happy about the circumstance but it was “beyond the control of CPA.”

Moorpark Council member Roseann Mikos said Edison wasn’t being a responsible company and withheld important information. “This is Edison’s fault, I’m sorry, I’m just going to be blunt,” she said during the council meeting.

Edison denied subsidizing any accounts.

“SCE does not artificially deflate its generation rates for any class of customers,” spokesperson Ron Gales said. “The CPUC authorizes Edison’s rate for every single class of customer.”

As part of Edison’s 2018 generate rate case proceeding, he said, “new rates were approved by the CPUC based on a settlement process that included SCE, and numerous parties including ratepayer advocates.”

Bardacke said Clean Power Alliance had no data to show subsidies were occurring because Edison’s data is private.

“What we do know is all the changes to SCE rates and rate structures caused cost shifting within our territory,” he said.

Time-of-use rates changed, and Edison’s coverage area is much bigger, Bardacke said. “Our service territory is much more coastal and mild than SCE as a whole. While it might work across a large territory, it impacted us.”

Bardacke said large Edison customers had lower margins than small business and residential customers. Gales said Edison set its rates are set as close to the actual cost of service as possible.

Once customers opt out of Clean Power Alliance, they have to wait 12 months to return and have to give six months notice. Several cities said they planned to revisit rejoining the CCA in a year.

Want to weigh in on Ventura’s rates? Monday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 501 Poli St.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflected the 36%, 50% and 100% costs as compared to Southern California Edison’s base rates. It has also been updated to reflect Edison’s multiple rate changes, which were not all increases.