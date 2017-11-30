By

Here is what you need to know about the recession that is hitting Ventura County. In September Ventura County LOST 1100 Private Sector Jobs, and gained 100. The government sector gained 2500 jobs in government, education and health care. In others words much fewer people with real jobs, providing 2500 government jobs—that means tax dollars going to more, from fewer. Why is California moving toward a recession? Ventura County is an example of out of control government and policies that kill private jobs. Thought you should know in advance of the coming California economic collapse.

Ventura County Recession: Private Sector Loses 1100 Jobs—Governments Gain 2500 Jobs

The Thousand Oaks Acorn, 11/9/17

The California Labor Market report revealed that Ventura County’s September unemployment rate of 4.7 percent was down from a revised 5.3 percent in August. A total of 2,600 nonfarm jobs were added in September, while 1,100 jobs were lost, resulting in a net increase of 1,500 jobs.

The loss in jobs includes 800 in professional and business services, 200 in manufacturing and 100 in leisure and hospitality. The gain in jobs includes 1,900 in government, 600 in educational and health services, and 100 in construction.

