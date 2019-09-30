Ventura County Sheriff: Democrat Party Doesn’t Want to Help Family of Dead Deputy Sheriff–Because Republicans are Involved

By

This is the next chapter in a SICK story. Dep. Sheriff Ron Helus died in the gunfight at the infamous Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks. Everyone was distraught that such a great family man, supporter of the community died in the line of duty. Everyone that is EXCEPT for the sheriff of Ventura County and the Chief Deputy Sheriff in charge of the Thousand Oaks Sheriffs office. They have GONE OUT OF THEIR WAY to stop a charity from raising money for the family. Why? Because the charity invited the Governor, the Democrat Congressman, the Democrat Assemblywoman and and other Democrat officials to promote and support the event. Where the charity got in trouble was by inviting Republican entertainers, like Joy Villa and Scott Baio to participate. Hagel noted that Villa and Baio supported President Trump. And, worse, the charity invited a BLACK community leader, a Republican criminal attorney, Ronda Baldwin Kennedy as well. She had the audacity to run for Assembly against a Democrat—obviously something the Sheriff and Hagel opposed. Now, the entire event has been postponed. “On Monday September 16, Randall received a text from Chief Hagel stating he was in a meeting and told him to contact him due to serious issues with our event. When Randall called Chief Hagel went on to say that he had information from Assembly Member Jaqui Irwin’s office about some of our speakers and singer. He went on to say “Rumor has it that a controversial Gal is singing the National Anthem there, Why is Joy Villa Controversial?” and went on to say “I don’t know who she is but she is controversial.” “Fill me in why she is controversial?” Randall said “I didn’t know that Joy Villa was controversial.” Randall did say “I think she supports President Trump” and that’s when Chief Hagel said “That’s it… this isn’t Trump Territory out here, Unfortunately if she does that we wont have any elected officials show.” “It’s either her or no elected officials show…. Hagel added. “We don’t want anyone supporting making America great again and just her presence does that.” Chief Hagel went on to say “let me just cut to the chase…I don’t think anyone will come if she (Joy Villa) Shows and this will be the “Joy Villa Show.” Randall added “So what you are saying if she does sing that no elected officials or Sheriff Ayub will not be there?” The sheriff has abused his office. The chief, Hagel, has abused his office. The Deputy Sheriffs Association needs to take action against both. What Hagel and Ayub are saying is clear—WE DO NOT WANT REPUBLICANS OR TRUMP SUPPORTERS HELPING DEAD LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENTS. I will add, why hasn’t the Leftists Ventura Star discussed this—maybe someone should tell them.

RACISM, POLITICS AND ABUSE OF POWER SACKS FALLEN OFFICER FLAG FOOTBALL EVENT!

Mike Randall, Fallen Officers, 9/30/19

VENTURA, CA, September 30, 2019. Racism, Politics and abuse of power from local district 44 assembly member Jacqui Irwin and Police Chief Tim Hagel with The Thousand Oaks Police Department “Sacks” Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament for Fallen Officer Ron Helus.

The Fallen Officers which supports the Robert L Zore Foundation effective today will postpone their Blue Bowl Co- Ed Flag Football Tournament for Fallen Officer Ron Helus due to, “Racism, Politics and abuse of power from Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin District 44 and Thousand Oaks Police Department Police Chief Tim Hagel. They forced us to cancel The Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament” Mike Randall VP for the Fallen Officers stated.

An event that was scheduled for October 6, 2019 and was approved and supported by Ventura Sheriffs Office and The Helus Family has been in the works for over 5 months. “A Non Political event for a Fallen Officer and Hero Ron Helus turned to Racism, Politics and abuse of Power by Jaqui Irwin and Chief Tim Hagel.” Mike Randall added.

On September 16, 2019 the Fallen Officers received a phone call from Thousand Oaks Police Chief Tim Hagel concerned with certain speakers for the memorial of the event. Keep in mind we had on the site Speaker-Wayne Billowit, Public Safety Liaison For Governor Gavin Newsom, Speaker-Jaqui Irwin District 44 Assembly Member, Speaker- Leigh Steinberg NFL Agent, Speaker-Scott Baio- Actor who was added to the website August 24th, National Anthem Singer-Joy Villa who was added August 4th to the website. Speaker Ronda Kennedy was added to the site on September 14, 2019.

There was never an issue with Wayne Billowit, Leigh Steinberg at any conversation. There was never an issue with Joy Villa who was on our site since August 4th, Scott Baio was on our site since August 24th, but there sure was an issue with Ronda Kennedy who was added to our site on September 14, 2019. We added Ronda Kennedy because she was an attorney and African American who supports Law Enforcement and The Fallen Officers. Considering the area only has 1.8% African Americans we wanted to help bridge the gap between the African American community and law enforcement. We believe that strengthening local and national leaders

is important to help support law enforcement and to unite everyone to get respect back for law enforcement.

According to the event producer, Michael Randall, Ayub and Irwin were encouraged to pull out by Thousand Oaks Police Chief Tim Hagel, who had called Randall to complain about the event becoming “too political.” Randall was told by Chief Tim Hagel, “These people do not represent our fabric of our community and nothing good will come out of this event by having them there.” Chief Hagel went on to say that he will tell Sheriff Ayub the same statement, “Nothing good will come out of this event.” Chief Hagel went on say “The only thing you could have made this worse was by inviting Dick Cheney or Sara Huckabee Sanders, this is not Trump Country and that slogan making America great again is not popular within 1200 square miles of this event!”

The story is that a local district 44 assembly member Jaqui Irwin used her office and influence to get with Chief Hagel of The Thousand Oaks Police Dept. to disrupt and cancel this event. Mentioning Singer Joy Villa and Actor Scott Baio was just a smoke screen. They did not want Ronda Kennedy there and grouped them all together. We believe this is not only about Politics but racism as well. Why was there never a question about Joy Villa? Why was there never a question on Scott Baio? Not till Ronda Kennedy was added to the speaker list and website on September 14th and Jaqui Irwin saw this did she contact Chief Tim Hagel! They made this political and brought racism into an event that, which was never about Politics or Race!

The Fallen Officers have spent over 5k of their own money on this event. They have sponsors and teams which total as of date $7,800.00. Since The Ventura Sheriff’s Office pulled out and contacted sponsors, teams and speakers that the event was canceled The Fallen Officers lost an additional $7,200 in donations. With the $7,200 plus the $7,800 The Fallen Officers would have had $15,000.00 plus would have had the opportunity more teams and sponsors and donation possibly coming in if they would have not pulled out. With the minus of expenses the Helus Family would have received over $6,000.00 plus there would have been a $1,000.00 College Scholarship presented to an applicant in honor Of Ron Helus. So for anyone thinking that The Fallen Officers were out for money the foundation would have netted $3,000.00 for their foundation for over 6 months of work on this event. So instead of doing the right thing for a Fallen Officer a true Hero, Jaqui Irwin, Chief Tim Hagel and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub decided not to do the right thing.

We have left several messages for Sheriff Ayub since speaking to the Sheriff on Saturday September 21, 2019 but we have not hear back from the Sheriff even though he told us he would get back with us. We requested a meeting to fix this, we sent emails and left several messages and still as of the date of the press release the Sheriff has not returned our call or answered the emails.

So effective today Monday September 30, 2010 we have decided to cancel the Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament and refund the sponsors and teams who supported this great cause and we thank them for their continued support not only for our foundation but their support for law enforcement. We also ask and demand the resignations effective immediately from Jacqui Irwin and Chief Tim Hagel. “We will not sit back and allow racism, politics and bullying tactics come into an event for a Fallen Officer” Randall added. “We regret that this event which was accepted by the Ventura Sheriff’s Office and the family had to be canceled today due to the corruption of offices of Jaqui Irwin and Chief Hagel bringing their racist and political policies into this event” Randall added.

The Blue Bowl Flag Football Tournament is to benefit the families of the fallen. This is a flag football tournament made up of men, woman and children. The Blue Bowl teams are made up local businesses, Families, Co- workers, friends, police officers and residents of the area to come together and unite to show support for Law Enforcement and help the families of our Fallen Officers. Our pre-game memorial usually has local, national leaders and speakers who support Law Enforcement. This is never political. We believe that strengthening local and national leaders is important to help support law enforcement and to unite everyone to get respect back for law enforcement.

The Fallen Officers which supports the Robert L. Zore Foundation honorably supports the families and departments of police officers that have been killed in the line of duty across the United States.

Rosemary Zore was only 7 years old when she lost her father Robert L. Zore a Miami Police Officer on Christmas Day 1983. Rosemary always wanted to do something to not only honor her late father but to also help other families all over the country that have also lost a loved one in the line of duty.

Officer Robert L. Zore was killed in the line of duty on December 25, 1983. His life and legacy inspired his only child to create the Robert L. Zore Foundation and The Fallen Officers. Rosemary Zore believes that when a police officer gives his or her life for our community, the least we can do is to honor that ultimate sacrifice by caring for his or her family and children. The Robert L. Zore and Fallen Officers is a registered 501.3c not for profit organization which will host Blue Bowl co-ed flag football tournaments between police officers, former and Current NFL Players and local leaders around the country to raise money for the fallen officer’s families. We also believe that these events “unite” the community with law enforcement to gain respect back for the law. We also support our foundation by holding annual events such as our concerts, The Blues For The Blue and Boots For Badges and our National Mission 2244 Gala.