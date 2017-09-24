Ventura Star: Simi Valley Unfair to Pedophilia Folks and Prostitutes—NOT A JOKE

As my friend Jon Fleishchman says, “You can’t make this stuff up”. The Ventura Star, part of the USA Today network, published an editorial, denouncing the City of Simi Valley and Mayor Bob Huber for the “crime” of closing down brothels in the City and not allowing practitioners of pedophilia from being near children on Halloween. When was the last time you saw a mainstream newsletter PROMOTE the rights of prostitutes and child molesters! That is how low the newspaper industry how become.

“Simi Valley is again facing a lawsuit over its ordinance regulating sex offenders on Halloween, and we can cite a multitude of reasons why the city should not waste a single dime of taxpayer money defending it in court. It’s time for Simi Valley to walk away from this questionable ordinance and instead devote those dollars and energy to real problems in the city.

The law, approved by the City Council in 2012, bans registered sex offenders listed on the Megan’s Law website from opening their doors to trick-or-treaters, decorating the outside of their homes or lawns, and turning on outdoor lighting from 5 p.m. to midnight on Halloween.”

“Real problems of the city”? Safety for children is not according the editors of the Ventura Star a real problem? Why would anyone pay good money to say it is wrong to end prostitution in a city and protect our children from molesters. This is no longer a community newspaper—it is an arm of the ACLU and the Democrat Party—pushing criminals on our streets and putting our families in danger—all the while making sure criminals are protected from law enforcement. The good news is that the circulation of the newspaper is so low that few saw the editorial.