Elon Musk is smart. He knows how to make a quality car, he knows how to make state of the art batteries (with the State of Nevada paying for most of the upstart efforts) and he knows how to create a hyperloop, at 5% of the cost of the choo choo train to no where scam. What he also knows, is how he can get government and the taxpayers subsidize the making and sales of his cars.
“Senator Andy Vidak (R-Hanford) recently voted against Assembly Bill 1184 (authored by Phil Ting, Democrat from San Francisco). AB 1184 would spend $3 billion in state funds to help millionaires get discounts when they buy an all-electric car, primarily ones made by Tesla. The measure was approved 7-2 by the Senate Energy, Utilities & Communications Committee.”
This is not free enterprise, it is corporations by government. It is an abuse of those needing better schools, better roads and more public safety. Musk is a billionaire, he should compete in the marketplace with his own risk capital, not that of the beleaguered taxpayers.
|Vidak: AB 1184 — A $3 billion subsidy for Tesla and the millionaires who buy them?
|State Senator Andy Vidak, 7/7/17
Profile