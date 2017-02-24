By

We knew when Arnold promoted AB 109 that the 50,000 early released criminals would cause more crimes and create more victims. When Prop. 47 was on the ballot, we knew that making fewer crimes eligible for prison, more crimes would happen. Then when we declared the rape of an unconscious woman NOT to be a violent crime, everyone knew crime would spike—it has and everyone is placing blame on “society”, “others” and “poor policing”. A police officer is dead because Jerry Brown, the ACLU and the Democrats lied about the results of AB 109, Prop, 47 and 57. Plus, California government in most places are protecting criminals from foreign nations instead of protecting honest citizens. ““AB 109 realignment, Prop. 47 and Prop. 57,” McDonnell said according to CBS2. “47 stops people going into the [prison] system, 57 accelerates their leave in the system and AB 109 basically changed where they do their time. So people who were previously in county jail are now out on the streets. ” … According to Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina, from April 2016 to February 2017, Mejia had five probation violations. He served what is known as flash incarcerations for those violations. In a flash incarceration, an offender serves a 10-day jail sentence in county jail for a violation instead of being sent back to prison. Flash incarcerations were authorized under AB 109, which was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2011. …” Will the people wake up in time for the 2018 elections to reverse this crime trend, to defeat those supporting criminals and not elect people like Gavin Newsom that believe you should be defenseless against a criminal. The choice is yours.

Vidak: There’s Blood on the Hands of Governor Brown

Senator Responds to Tragic Death of Police Officer Keith Boyer

State Senator Andy Vidak, 2/22/17



Sacramento – Senator Andy Vidak (R-Hanford) issued the following statement in response to the recent murder of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer in Los Angeles County.

There’s blood on the hands of Governor Jerry Brown and Democrat legislators responsible for early-release laws that ended in the tragic and preventable death of Officer Boyer.

Officer Boyer was shot to death Monday by 26-year-old Michael Mejia, a convicted felon, career criminal and known-gang member, who was recently released from the Los Angeles County Jail.

CBS2 reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said that early-release legislation had an impact on the suspected murder’s release from jail. Following is an excerpt from the CBS2 report:

“AB 109 realignment, Prop. 47 and Prop. 57,” McDonnell said according to CBS2. “47 stops people going into the [prison] system, 57 accelerates their leave in the system and AB 109 basically changed where they do their time. So people who were previously in county jail are now out on the streets. ” …

According to Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina, from April 2016 to February 2017, Mejia had five probation violations. He served what is known as flash incarcerations for those violations. In a flash incarceration, an offender serves a 10-day jail sentence in county jail for a violation instead of being sent back to prison. Flash incarcerations were authorized under AB 109, which was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2011. …

Boyer’s family provided CBS2 the following statement Tuesday. It read in part:

“Keith Boyer’s family hopes Governor Brown addresses this tragedy. As Californians, we will not continue to accept his ineptness . The community of those who serve deserve better than to be under the veil of lawmaking that does not ensure their safety.”

Governor Brown’s promise to the voters about Prop. 57 now rings especially hallow:

“Prop. 57 keeps the most dangerous criminals behind bars,” Brown wrote in the California General Election November 8, 2016 Official Voter Information Guide in support of the proposition.

Millionaire-Governor Jerry Brown helped bankroll Prop. 57’s campaign of deceit by donating over $4 million of the $15 million used to lie to voters.