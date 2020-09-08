By

Video of veteran confronting Biden resonates: ‘My friends are dead because of your policies’

Vivek Saxena, BizPac, 9/7/20

Actions speak louder than dubious, anonymously sourced claims.

Amid all the controversy over unsubstantiated claims that President Donald Trump has trash-talked military veterans, indisputable video footage has reemerged showing Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden disrespecting military veterans.

Recorded at a campaign event in Oakland, California, one video from this past March showed a veteran later identified as U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Thurman trying to ask Biden a question about his prior support for the deadly Iraq War.

“I’m an Air Force veteran. I’m here with an Army veteran. We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war and enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters, countless Iraqi civilians?” Thurman said.

“You enabled that war, and you also gave a medal to a man who enabled that war and caused that war. Their blood is in your hands as well. You are disqualified, sir. You are disqualified. My friends are dead because of your policies.”

Now watch how Biden responded below:

Instead of empathizing with the man, Biden chose to make it all about himself.

“So was my son, was in Iraq, okay? For a year. Not that it matters, right? You don’t think it matters to me? It matters a lot to me. Let me tell you something,” he said.

Was all that necessary? Why couldn’t he have just apologized for his error in judgment? Many people, including Republicans (but not President Donald Trump) also made that error. How hard would it have been for him to just say, “I’m sorry?”

Plus, unlike Thurman’s friends, Biden’s older son, Beau, didn’t die in or because of the Iraq War. He died years later because of brain cancer.

“I’m sure it does [matter to you]. And I’m not going after your son, okay?” the Air Force veteran replied, visibly taken aback by the nominee’s hostility.

“You better not,” Biden then blurted out.

“I’m not. I’m not going after your son,” Thurman then reiterated, only to see Biden turn his back to him and start walking away without answering his question.

This irritated both Thurman and his buddies, all of whom starting yelling at Biden, with Thurman in particular dropping the knockout blow.

“You are disqualified! Their blood is on your hands! My brothers and sisters died in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he enabled that to happen! He is disqualified! No way he can be president! They are dead! Millions are dead in Iraq! He will not be allowed to be president! Trump is more anti-war than Joe Biden!”

Unfortunately, Biden wasn’t listening anymore. But hey, at least he didn’t outright disrespect Thurman by, say, calling him “fat” the way he did to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Merle Gorman during a town hall in Iowa last December.

Watch:

Speaking with the New York Post after this altercation, Gorman said that he’d just wanted an explanation for how Biden’s younger son, Hunter, had managed to obtain a lucrative position at a Ukrainian oil and company despite his lack of qualifications.

“I wish he had explained in a decent tone of voice why he got his son in that position over there. And in my opinion, he had no business whatsoever sticking his nose over there,” he said.

Gorman appeared to believe that Biden had pulled political strings to help his son obtain the job in Ukraine. While this hasn’t been definitely proven, evidence has emerged suggesting Hunter frequently benefited from his dad’s political ties.

“In 2014, Ukrainians sick of corruption revolted. Vice President Joe Biden went to Kiev to help the new government. But then something strange happened. Just three weeks later, a Ukrainian natural gas company accused of corruption appoints Hunter Biden … to their board of directors, paying his firm more than a million dollars a year,” ABC News’ Tom Llamas pointed out in a report last year.

“Hunter, a lawyer, who had just been discharged from the Navy Reserves for testing positive for cocaine. He had served on other boards but had no known experience in Ukraine or natural gas.”

Watch Llamas’ report below:

But just like with Thurman, Biden stubbornly refused to offer a real answer to Gorman when confronted about this issue.

Now contrast the videos above with the footage below of Trump interacting with veterans:

The difference between Trump and Biden is like night and day. Or put another way, it’s like the difference between fact and fiction